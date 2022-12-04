Hyenas present: Inside. Previews and guests of the Italia 1 program, 4 December 2022

Reservoir Dogs present: Inside is the new Sunday evening program of Italia 1 edited by the editorial staff of Le Iene on air for six episodes at 20.30 starting from 30 October 2022. In each episode a topic previously covered by the broadcast is explored with further new details and elements. “Inside means inside, and inside the theme of the evening is exactly where we want to bring the people who will follow us – explains Davide Parenti, creator of the program -. At Le Iene we have dealt with practically everything that has happened in Italy in the last 25 years, and with this background we can line up the many stories that we have studied in depth and, often, brought back to the attention they deserved.” Below are the previews of the last episode tonight, December 4th.

Advances

The sixth and final episode, conducted by Stefano Corti, is dedicated to the hyenas. The 25 years of the broadcast will be retraced: the backstage and absolutely unpublished anecdotes of all the protagonists who took part in the programme.

Streaming and live TV

Where to watch live TV and streaming Reservoir Dogs: Inside? Very simple: as already anticipated, the program is broadcast tonight – Sunday 4 December 2022 – starting at 20.30 on Italia 1. Mediaset’s “young” network is available free of charge at button 6 on the digital terrestrial remote control. For Sky subscribers, the channel is also visible on the 106 key of the decoder. If you are not at home, you can watch Hyenas for free on the platform Mediaset Play, which allows you to follow programs in streaming on a PC, tablet or smartphone. A simple registration with email or social network will give you access to all Mediaset content in live streaming and also, from the day after the broadcast, on demand.