Hyenas present: Inside. Previews and guests of the Italia 1 programme, 20 November 2022

Reservoir Dogs present: Inside is the new Sunday evening program of Italia 1 edited by the editorial staff of Le Iene on air for six episodes at 20.30 starting from 30 October 2022. In each episode a topic previously covered by the broadcast is explored with further new details and elements. “Inside means inside, and inside the theme of the evening is exactly where we want to bring the people who will follow us – explains Davide Parenti, creator of the program -. At Le Iene we have dealt with practically everything that has happened in the last 25 years in Italy, and with this background we can line up the many stories that we have studied in depth and, often, brought back to the attention they deserved.” Below are the previews of tonight’s episode, November 13th.

Advances

The fourth episode, hosted by Nina Palmieri, is dedicated to Carlo Gilardi, the wealthy benefactor of Airuno (a town in the province of Lecco, ed.) who has been in an RSA since 27 October 2020. This evening we will talk about the institution of support administration and Carlo Gilardi, the rich and elderly benefactor brought into an Rsa against his will two years ago. The whole story of him and the latest news of this case will be reconstructed. And the battles of other people, and their loved ones, against the system that should protect them.

Streaming and live TV

Where to watch live TV and streaming Reservoir Dogs: Inside? Very simple: as already anticipated, the program is broadcast tonight – Sunday 20 November 2022 – starting at 20.30 on Italia 1. Mediaset’s “young” network is available free of charge at button 6 on the digital terrestrial remote control. For Sky subscribers, the channel is also visible on the 106 key of the decoder. If you are not at home, you can watch Hyenas for free on the platform Mediaset Play, which allows you to follow programs in streaming on a PC, tablet or smartphone. A simple registration with email or social network will give you access to all Mediaset content in live streaming and also, from the day after the broadcast, on demand.