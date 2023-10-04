As you probably already know, SEGA has recently made the cancellation of Hyenas, a multiplayer shooter in development at Creative Assembly. This was a striking move, given that the game had been in development for some time and was close to completion. Furthermore, it was revealed that there will be layoffs at the development studio. If all this were not enough, now also emerges the fact that Hyenas was the game with the biggest budget ever for SEGA.

A video of YouTuber Volound, which deals with SEGA’s Total War series, contains anonymous developer testimonials about the project. These statements are then confirmed by the sources of the note VGC header. Apparently, the game suffered from a long list of problems, as one source writes: “What went wrong? Total lack of direction, many of the executives fell asleep at the wheel, but they never seem to lose their jobs. A change of engine halfway through the process. Trying to enter a saturated market, without committing to doing anything adventurous with the game.”

The former developers also claim that Hyenas had the largest budget ever allocated by SEGA for a game and was one of the publisher’s so-called “supergames”. The cancellation is therefore even more “heavy” for SEGA, considering Hyenas was not just one of the publisher’s many projects.