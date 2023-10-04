As you probably already know, SEGA has recently made the cancellation of Hyenas, a multiplayer shooter in development at Creative Assembly. This was a striking move, given that the game had been in development for some time and was close to completion. Furthermore, it was revealed that there will be layoffs at the development studio. If all this were not enough, now also emerges the fact that Hyenas was the game with the biggest budget ever for SEGA.
A video of YouTuber Volound, which deals with SEGA’s Total War series, contains anonymous developer testimonials about the project. These statements are then confirmed by the sources of the note VGC header. Apparently, the game suffered from a long list of problems, as one source writes: “What went wrong? Total lack of direction, many of the executives fell asleep at the wheel, but they never seem to lose their jobs. A change of engine halfway through the process. Trying to enter a saturated market, without committing to doing anything adventurous with the game.”
The former developers also claim that Hyenas had the largest budget ever allocated by SEGA for a game and was one of the publisher’s so-called “supergames”. The cancellation is therefore even more “heavy” for SEGA, considering Hyenas was not just one of the publisher’s many projects.
A great story in a free to play model: Hyenas
The video and VGC report feature other revelations, including that the director Neill Blomkamp collaborated in writing the plot and story of the game.
In 2019, before the Hyenas’ announcement, Creative Assembly’s Twitter account posted a photo of Blomkamp visiting its offices. According to sources, the director of District 9 and Elysium he was a huge fan of Alien: Isolation, and his visit to the studio was more than just a courtesy visit, as he was actually providing feedback on the overall direction of the game.
“He comes to visit the studio and is shown what we are doing,” a source told Volound. “He’s got some ideas on the direction to take, basically that you don’t steal to survive, but Netflix/Steam/etc. they don’t exist anymore, so DVD box sets, music, games, all those physical media are now super valuable.”
“He also had the idea to insert a lot of humor from the internet and stuff like that,” continued the anonymous developer. “He even made a video to show what he was imagining, and to be honest, after a long time thinking ‘what are we doing here,’ it was a real shocker of lightning to have some DIRECTION (there was often someone missing at the helm)”.
At one point, Creative Assembly parted ways with Blomkamp, and Hyenas was announced during a live stream in June 2022. However, there was still uncertainty about the game’s direction and even its business model. Recently, moreover, the game was internally became free to playalthough it was initially presented as premium.
We also remember that other projects not yet announced have been canceled along with Hyenas.
#Hyenas #game #biggest #budget #SEGA #Blomkamp #collaborated