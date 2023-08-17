Develop hyenas it was a real one challenge given the commitment required of SEGA and Creative Assembly for the realization, a commitment that continues, given that the Japanese publisher is still editing the business model of the game.

Creative Assembly’s live service shooter

Hyenas have not been met with much enthusiasm

Announced last June, Hyenas is an online shooter where you have to manage to escape from the maps after committing thefts. Planned for PC, Xbox Series X/S, PS5, Xbox One and PS4, it doesn’t have a release date yet. At the time of the presentation, Creative Assembly said it would not be a free to play.

During SEGA Sammy’s latest financial report, company executives got to update on the state of the game, talking about its business model and the impact it will have on revenues.

In reality, they didn’t say much: “We can’t talk about this game because at this moment the details have not yet been revealed. As it is a demanding title, we are working to improve its quality in view of the launch. At the same time, we are also bringing the latest adjustments to its business model.”

SEGA has just released a new trailer for Hyenas and announced plans for the next closed beta on PC. Steam players can register for a chance to access the beta, which will run from August 31st to September 11th, 2023. Hyenas will also be playable in public at Gamescom 2023 in Cologne.