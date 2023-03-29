In the episode of Hyenas aired March 28 Elena DiCioccio made a revelation that left everyone speechless. In fact, during her monologue, the actress confessed that she had been HIV positive for 21 years. In these hours, her words are making the rounds on the web: let’s find out together what the actress has revealed.

During a monologue made in the episode de Hyenas aired on March 28, Elena Di Cioccio revealed a very private background about her life: the presenter in fact confessed to being HIV positive for 21 years. These were the words with which Elena Di Cioccio began her monologue in the transmission of Davide Parenti:

Hi, I’m Elena Di Cioccio, I’m 48 and I’ve been HIV positive for 21 years. I have HIV, I’m one of those with the purple halo. I was very young when this diagnosis completely changed my life. At first I was afraid of dying, then of being able to hurt others. ‘And if you infect someone?’, I said to myself, ‘I would never forgive myself for that’. It never happened, I never infected anyone and I didn’t die.

And, continuing, the conductor he added:

In these 21 years, while the therapies gradually allowed me to live an increasingly normal life, it was an immeasurable shame of myself that killed me. I experienced the disease as if it were a fault. I thought that between me and the other, the worst person was always me. I felt dirty, flawed. I was afraid of being mocked, insulted, disqualified by the prejudice that still exists against us HIV-positive people. So to defend myself, I hid the disease by starting to live a double life. One in the limelight and another destructive and depressed.

Finally, Elena Di Cioccio concluded hers monologue with these words: