The Creative Assembly team has announced that a new one is on the way Alpha of the multiplayer shooter hyenas. The first testing phase of 2023 will take place from from 18:000 Italian 20 January 2023with registrations available now.

The announcement came on Twitter from the game’s official account, from which we learn that in the new alpha players will be able to battle each other in an unpublished map, “We Took Manhattan”, of which you can admire the first images in the post below.

You can sign up for this and upcoming Hyenas alphas and betas via the game’s official website, at this address. You will have to click on the “Register Now” button and then log in via your CA Account or connect that PSN, Xbox Live, Steam or Epic Games Store. Here are the minimum and recommended system requirements for PC.

Hyenas is coming to PC, Xbox One, Xbox Series X|S, PS4 and PS5. The release date is set for a generic 2023. It is a multiplayer shooter for 15 players, divided into three teams, who must battle to recover as many treasures as possible from merchant ships, which represent the game’s maps. If you want to know more, here’s our tried preview of Hyenas.