hyenasthe new shooter developed by Creative Assembly and produced by SEGA, has been the victim of a leak which brought out a video Of gameplay twenty-three minutes long captured during testing of the game’s alpha stage.

Announced last June, Hyenas is a Multiplayer based hero shooter in which we take on the role of fighters who compete in arenas with the aim of taking possession of precious objects and escaping using sophisticated anti-gravity equipment.

The footage reveals the current roster available, consisting of nine personages but inevitably destined to grow in the coming weeks, as well as the modes that can be accessed during the alpha phase of Hyenas.

The composition of the starting trio closely resembles the Apex Legends interface, but once in-game the experience turns out to be more oriented towards close combat, with scenarios full of objects, rooms and walls to take shelter behind in case one firefight is going the wrong way.

L’exit of the game will take place later this year on PC, PS5, PS4, Xbox Series X|S and Xbox One. More details in our preview of Hyenas.