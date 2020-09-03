A hyena in the Kruger National Park in South Africa sneaked up on a newly woken up leopard and scared him. The video with animals was noticed by The South African.

33-year-old guide Jason Joubert was driving with the tourists. The group spotted a sleeping leopard and stopped to take a souvenir photo of the animal.

“While we watched the leopard wake up and start grooming, a male hyena appeared. He walked along the road in our direction. I think he followed the scent of a leopard, ”Jubert said.

The hyena cautiously crept up to the leopard, which was busy licking its paws and did not notice her. The still sleepy big cat slowly got up, turned its head and instantly took a protective pose, seeing that the hyena was standing close to her. The leopard growled, warning the intruder to keep his distance.

“It was a comic scene. Everyone in the car giggled. After a few seconds, the hyena moved on: she had nothing else to do here, since the leopard had no food to feast on. The leopard continued to lick itself, ”the guide explained.

Earlier it was reported that in the South African Kruger National Park, a hyena stole the prey of a hieroglyphic python in front of tourists. She did not rush and waited for the python to get tired.