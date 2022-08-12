A review of research by Harvard researchers says that while the substance does not work for treatment, any potential benefit in prevention “cannot be ruled out”

researchers from Harvard published on Tuesday (Aug 9) a systematic review (intact – 878 KB) of studies on the possible effect of hydroxychloroquine in preventing covid-19. The article says that a benefit of the substance in the prophylaxis against covid-19 “cannot be ruled out based on evidence from randomized trials”.

The systematic review found 88 studies on the topic. After filtering to remove those that did not meet quality controls or were not randomized, 11 studies remained:

7 who administered the substance before the person had had the virus;

4 in which people took hydroxychloroquine soon after infection.

The meta-analysis with the 7 studies that studied the use of the drug before infection showed that patients who took the substance had a 28% reduction in the risk of worsening covid-19.

The analysis of the 4 studies that evaluated taking hydroxychloroquine right after exposure says that the results are practically nil.

The review does not conclude or prove that the drug is effective for the prevention of covid. The text, in fact, regrets that more serious studies have not been conducted and says that there were at the beginning of the pandemic “a premature conclusion that hydroxychloroquine had no prophylactic effect, when the correct conclusion would be that the estimated effect was very imprecise”.

“The article and meta-analysis are well done and follow strict protocols. But, obviously, it is a very small number of studies analyzed to reach a conclusion.”, says Aristotle Góes Neto, professor in the Department of Microbiology at the Institute of Biological Sciences at UFMG. He reinforces that the article, at no time, says there is proof of a positive effect of the substance.

The systematic review addresses this issue. The text cites research from the beginning of the pandemic with small samples that were contested in relation to the experimental design. As these works did not record statistically significant results, the drug was quickly discredited by the scientific community and the media. For the study authors, this should not have been done.

“The problem is that in many countries, including ours, they started to say that it was a magic medicine. When this sort of thing went to the media, it made the scientific community stunned.”, recalls Aristotle.

The authors of the systematic review argue that this strong reaction against the application of hydroxychloroquine hampered the investigation and that, because of this, quality studies with high sample sizes that could better elucidate the question were stopped.

“There was a commotion for the appropriation of studies by extremist political groups, as if this [a hidroxicloroquina] whether it was a lifeline or a magic remedy. But there is no such thing [remédio mágico] for no disease. It was a set of scientific and media issues that really got in the way of serious studies with a large sample on the topic.”, says Aristotle.

PREVIOUS PROBLEM

Professor José David Urbaez Brito, president of the Federal District section of the Brazilian Society of Infectious Diseases, says that there is a problem prior to the studies: “There is no biological plausibility”.

For the infectious disease specialist, there was a rupture in the methodological care of scientific research: only testing something that works plausibly against a disease.

In short, this means that not every type of drug is tested for every type of disease. This rule is adopted because in the absence of a plausible hypothesis for the drug to act on the mechanism of the disease, it is possible that the data collected capture a series of other effects that would have nothing to do with the functioning of the substance.

In the case of hydroxychloroquine, the initial hypothesis, when studies began to be carried out, was that it would block the entry of the virus into the cell by acting on a structure called an endosome. The endosome, some scientists believed, would be what helps the virus penetrate the cell.

“But it has already been shown that the virus does not enter the cell through the endosome, but through an interaction of the S protein with a receptor”, says Urbaez Brito, who says he is tired of having to return to the subject.

For the infectologist, this type of study without biological plausibility is only attempted because there is a historical context in which many scientists have difficulty maintaining the rigor of evidence-based tests.

Urbaez Brito also criticizes the quality of the works analyzed in the systematic review. He says that 6 of the 7 researches on chloroquine pre-exposure analyzed by the review have a very low number of people, preventing more comprehensive conclusions.

The authors of the systematic review end the text by saying that the existence of a vaccine since the end of 2020 reduces the need for drugs that could be prophylactic, such as hydroxychloroquine. It states that the objective of the article is to improve the scientific community’s process of producing and interpreting evidence.