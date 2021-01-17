Abnormal frosts are predicted in most of Russia in the coming days. This was announced on Sunday, January 17, by the scientific director of the Hydrometeorological Center of the Russian Federation, Roman Vilfand.

According to him, the deviation from the norm will reach 15 degrees in the European part of the Russian Federation, and up to 18 degrees in the Asian part.

“In the Central Federal District – 6-12 degrees below the norm until January 20. The minimum temperatures are from -20 to -30 degrees. In the Volga Federal District, too -20 …- 30, in some places -32, the anomaly is 6-12 (degrees – Ed.) Is also below the norm, “- quotes the words of Vilfand”RIA News“.

The forecaster added that temperatures 7-15 degrees below normal are expected in the Northwestern Federal District: the Nenets Autonomous District, the Komi Republic, Arkhangelsk, Vologda and Pskov regions. The minimum temperatures in these regions can be -23 …- 36 degrees until the middle of the week.

A similar situation will develop in the Southern Federal District, where the minimum values ​​are expected from -15 to -21 degrees. In the North Caucasus Federal District, the temperature will drop below normal by 6-12 degrees, the minimum values ​​are predicted to be -10 degrees.

According to Vilfand, temperatures in the Urals will drop by 8-17 degrees below normal. In the Yamalo-Nenets and Khanty-Mansiysk districts, the thermometer will show -30 …- 42 degrees.

“Siberia: Taimyr and Dolgano-Nenets region, there temperatures are -40 …- 53. This temperature is 8-18 degrees below normal. In the Irkutsk region, the temperature is below normal by 10-20 degrees, up to -51 degrees, “he said.

In Yakutia, according to the meteorologist, one should expect temperatures up to -56 degrees, in the Khabarovsk Territory the minimum temperatures will be -45 …- 50 degrees (7-10 degrees below normal), in Chukotka it is expected to be -51 degrees.

The scientific director of the Hydrometeorological Center stressed that forecasters issued a warning about the dangerous phenomenon of “abnormally cold” weather.

Earlier that day, Vilfand said that on Friday, January 22, the center of the European part of Russia will warm to temperatures close to zero. At the same time, he clarified that on the night of Wednesday, January 20, the temperatures will be about -20, in the afternoon the thermometers will show -10 degrees