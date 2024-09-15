Vilfand: 2024 could be the warmest year in Russia

Scientific Director of the Russian Hydrometeorological Center Roman Vilfand said that 2024 could break past temperature records and become the warmest in the history of meteorological observations in Russia. This is written by TASS.

He assessed the data of the express weather analysis prepared by the Hydrometeorological Center. He suggested that the ocean current La Nina could contribute to the cooling of the atmosphere. At the same time, nine months of this year were very warm, the specialist added.

“Last year was the warmest on record. This year is very likely to be the warmest,” the expert said. He added that if we take into account the average temperature of the northern hemisphere, August 2024 is the second “warmest in the meteorological record since 1891 when combined with the northern hemisphere.” Last year’s August was warmer.

Moscow recorded a new temperature record on the night of September 13. The air warmed up to a level typical for African regions.