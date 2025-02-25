02/26/2025



Updated at 00: 15h.





The Geological and Mining Institute of Spain (IGME-CSIC) participates in the Operating Group (GO) «Hidroliv» (GOPO-GR-GR-23-0002), a pioneering project in which the work of the IGME is to analyze the hydrological impacts of a New water infiltrator system for olive groves. In addition to the IGME, the University of Granada is also part of the GO, as a project technical coordinator, the Hydroinfiltrator SL, Oleoetepa SCA and Agrifood Cooperatives of Granada.

Hydroinfiltrators are devices that take advantage and optimize the consumption of rainwater and irrigation in olive grove fields. They improve both the amount of water that is used by the tree and the quality of its olive production.

In addition, they avoid the loss of water due to evaporation associated with drip irrigation and that of soil by decreasing the amount of runoff water that drags it; All thanks to the fact that there is a greater infiltration of water to the ground. Therefore, it is raised as a solution based on nature that allows adaptation to climate change that agriculture faces in the Mediterranean region.

Pilot areas

The project is being developed in experimental farms of the Olivarera Cooperatives that collaborate with the Operational Group (GO), such as the Perpetual Socorro de Alcaudete Cooperative (Jaén), San Isidro de Deifrontes Cooperativa (Granada) and the cooperatives associated with Oleoetepa (Sevilla ) (GO member).









At the moment, both infiltrating devices, and soil moisture sensors and rainfall stations for monitoring of soil moisture parameters have been installed on the selected farms.

As an application example, we have that after the rain last January 6 in Granada, the increase in soil moisture could be verified in the olive trees that had the infiltrator device, despite the fact that the rain was scarce (10 liters/ m2). This was due to the fact that since the waterproof was generated a lot of runoff that was captured by the hydro -infiltrator, recharging the olive tree reserves for a good flowering. On the other hand, in the olive trees without hydro -infiltrator, the moisture sensors did not detect any increase in it after the precipitation event.

The work of the IGME is to create operating models obtained from the pilot plots and to analyze the potential impacts on the aquifers of the areas studied. All information about the project and infiltrators can find the website www.gohydrolivar.com and in the social networks of the project.