Casarza Ligure – Over a million euros in total through the funds of the Pnrr arrive at the Municipality of Casarza Ligure to secure the territory. The issue of hydrogeological risk was central to the mayor’s past electoral campaign John Stagnaro which is now putting its hand to important interventions. In fact, the Ministry deemed two large interventions eligible for financing: one relates to the Petronio Torrent, through a contribution of five hundred and seventy thousand euros (and with the previous ones that had already been obtained, the total is over two million euros); the other concerns the area of ​​the slope of via Olivella for more than six hundred thousand euros. As far as the river is concerned, several inspections were carried out by the national civil protection, in fact the Municipality definitively put its hand to a situation caused by the flood of 2019. «Let’s go and restore the bridle

which had eroded the bank defenses that also insist on the cycle path area – explains the mayor – Through this last third lot we conclude the entire intervention on the stream with a cover that provides for the restoration of the weirs in Tangoni, towards the Biggi bridge, near the area where we will build the urban park – the mayor announces – and we safeguard the Polisportiva: the embankment insists at that point “. “The time schedule provides for the assignment of the interventions by September,” adds the councilor for public works Lorenzo Ara. The second intervention concerns the hilly area, the last slope to be fixed after those of Verici, Cardini, via Stagnaro and

Battilana is the one in via Olivella Camminata. “It has important problems – explains the commissioner – it is a landslide area and we will also solve the subsidence of the road”. «Moreover, it is located in a point where the school buses also pass and there are accommodation businesses – adds the mayor – I am happy and if I can say, I sleep more peacefully now – he confides Tinsmith – The work does not concern so many people as a residence, but an area at hydrogeological risk that we will make completely safe. It was the last slope, the most fragile, that remained to close this part of the work». The area is the one that goes from via Barletti to Cardini and borders on Verici. The Municipality had carried out a design study together with geologists and engineers and the mayor intends to meet the inhabitants through a public assembly. Once this path is closed, the administration will focus on the Cacarello Torrent for which it has already obtained one hundred and forty thousand euros for the executive design: also in this case, they reiterate Tinsmith and macaw“between now and the end of the mandate we will ensure complete safety”.