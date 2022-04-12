It is believed that in 2050 green hydrogen could represent up to 24% of the energy market. This energy vector has become one of the hopes of governments and economic agents for the decarbonization of the economy. Hydrogen projects are multiplying all over the planet and also in Spain.

However, its storage is unknown. batteries? Tanks? Maybe the underground? “We have had gases in the subsoil for millions of years and many have been extracting them,” says Juan Alcalde, a CSIC researcher at the Barcelona Geosciences Center (GEO3BCN-CSIC).

Salt caves cost 10 times less than surface storage tanks and 20 times less than traditional rock mines, according to Fuel Cells. “There is a lot of talk about geological storage, but it is very green”, highlights Mayor. A study carried out by the ‘International Journal of Hydrogen Energy’, “Europe has enough salt caves to theoretically store up to 84.8 petawatt-hours of hydrogen-based energy.”

A large underground pantry to which man is already making his way. To the north of Sweden and near one of the large ports of the Scandinavian country, the companies Vattenfall, SSAB and the state mining company, LKAB, travel to the interior of the Earth to make a hole for hydrogen.

“The technology to store gas in a lined rock cavern (LRC) is well proven and has been used in southern Sweden for around 20 years to store natural gas”

hybrit project promoters

“The technology for storing gas in a lined rock cavern (LRC) is well proven and has been used in southern Sweden for about 20 years to store natural gas,” the promoters of this dig point out. The project, already in the middle of its construction, has completed the caverns, the connecting tunnels and, in addition, a ventilation shaft has been drilled from the top of the rock to the top of the cavern.

“This is a way of storing hydrogen,” explains Alcalde. Salt is an excellent medium for storing and generating green hydrogen. “These infrastructures are very practical, because we can make them of different sizes,” says the CSIC researcher. However, “they have limited capacity and are not everywhere,” he adds.

Sweden has found its large warehouse in Luleå, the United States mines south of Salt Lake City. And Spain? “The Cantabrian coast is a good place, also Cardona in Catalonia and in the southeast of the country,” reveals the Mayor. Three enclaves that already have the eye of several companies, one of them is the HyDeal Ambition project that proposes to build these department stores in the north of Spain.

A recent investigation by the Technical Potential of Salt Caverns for Hydrogen Storage in Europe indicates that Spain has a total of 24 salt caves, only behind Germany and the Netherlands.

security concerns



To ensure safe storage operations, the minimum wall thickness in a salt cavern should be 75% of the diameter of the cavern. Also, deeper salt structures can increase the amount of storage capacity.

In the case of Sweden, the cavern is being built using the so-called rock-lined cavern (LRC) method, which involves covering the cavern walls with a selected material as a sealing layer. “When talking about this, no one is unaware of Castor’s failed experience and it cannot be ignored”, recalls the CSIC researcher.

“What happened in Castor reinforces the security of this type of project, since monitoring warned of possible problems”

john mayor CSIC researcher at the Barcelona Geosciences Center (GEO3BCN-CSIC)

The objective of this engineering project was to take advantage of the existence of an old oil field depleted in the 1970s, that of Amposta, to inject natural gas from the state network of gas pipelines at a depth of 1,750 meters under the sea.

An initiative that was stopped dead in September 2013 after warnings from the National Geographic Institute and the Geological and Mining Institute of Spain due to the possibility of the appearance of seismic movements in the area. “What happened in Castor reinforces the security of these projects, since monitoring warned of possible problems,” explains Alcalde.

However, “it is a safe technology that has been with us for hundreds of years,” he highlights. “All you need is the political decision to use it,” adds the researcher. The tools are ready, “it’s the same thing we do with the extraction of natural gas,” warns the Mayor.

Through a series of pipes connected to the cavern, the hydrogen produced would be stored in a gaseous state. “When there is excess production of renewables, we generate hydrogen,” he says. “Right now, we’re having trouble storing it on a large scale: batteries? Tanks?» he explains. The removal? “Like natural gas,” Mayor repeats.

Through the injection of a “gas, called a cushion”, explains the Spanish researcher, the pressure of the reservoir increases and the gas – in this case hydrogen – comes out to the surface, which would be conducted through pipes for use in industry or transportation. “There is no technological uncertainty, we know how to do it,” he details. “You just have to bet on it.”