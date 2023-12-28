Italy aims for the total decarbonisation of transport, including rail. And it could play a major role in this last sector hydrogen: this is demonstrated by the fact that the Italian factories of Alstom, the French multinational one of the main manufacturers of railway vehicles in the world, has obtained a double order for approximately 55 million euros for the production and delivery of four hydrogen trains to two Italian railway companies.

From Puglia to Lombardy

The first is South Eastern Railways, a transport company active in Puglia and part of the FS Group, which will receive delivery of two hydrogen trains from the Coradia Stream family, ordered to replace the current diesel trains. Il Sole 24 Ore on newsstands this morning highlights how this is a first: they will in fact be the first hydrogen trains to circulate in Puglia. But that is not all. Or rather, it is not the only agreement reached in the hydrogen field. Why also Northern Milan Railwaysmore conveniently known as Fnm, has signed a new application contract, the second, for two hydrogen trains of the same family in addition to the six trains already ordered: the agreement was reached within the framework agreement which provides for the acquisition of up to a maximum of 14 trains, and the two trains in question will be delivered at the end of 2026.

Italian production and design

The design and production of all these trains will take place, as mentioned, in Italymore precisely in Alstom plants: protagonists they will be the Savigliano plant for the development, certification, production and testing, the Vado Ligure plant for the preparation of the “power car” in which the technologically innovative part linked to hydrogen is installed, the Sesto San Giovanni plant for the components, and finally that of Bologna for the development of the signaling system.

Zero emissions

The great advantage brought by these trains is represented by the fact they do not produce direct CO2 emissions during operation, thanks to the use of green hydrogen. The heart of this technology is located inside the intermediate carriage, known aspower car“: energy, says the newspaper, “it is provided by the combination of hydrogen, which is stored in the tanks, with oxygen from the outside air”, and everything is supported by high-performance lithium ion batteries that collect the energy that comes then “exploited in the acceleration phases to support the action of the hydrogen cells and guarantee fuel savings”.