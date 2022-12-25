In these days Stellantis has started an exclusive negotiation for the acquisition of an important stake in Symbio, a leading company in the mobility sector in hydrogen. An operation that has rekindled discussions related to the future of this power supply: it will really be the protagonist in the coming years as an alternative to the electric or its role will remain marginal? The only certainty at the moment is that more and more car manufacturers seem willing to invest in hydrogen: Toyota, Hyundai, Stellantis itself, but also Volkswagen and BMW.

Guglielmo Opipari of Bestinver, one of the main independent financial groups in Spain and also active in Italy, underlined how at the moment the market perceives the hydrogen business as residual and that therefore any discourse linked to immediate expansions of the use of this power supply in the automotive sector may seem science fiction. The car manufacturers themselves are aware of this, and to realize this, it is enough to quickly read the numbers: Stellantis foresees a production capacity of over one million electric motors in France by 2024, while Symbio aims for a capacity of 100,000 hydrogen systems per year in the same country by 2028. Translated, electric travels ten times faster and four years earlier. However, it should not be overlooked the commitment that manufacturers are putting in place: Volkswagen for example is developing a fuel cell engine that could have a range of over 1,200 kilometres, while BMW is preparing to start sales of hydrogen cars and SUVs in the United States within 5 years.

“One of the reasons for diversification by producers could be the batteries – can be read on the pages of Il Sole 24 Ore this morning on the newsstands – This year, thanks to the costs of raw materials, prices have gone up after twelve years of descent. What could happen in an automotive market totally dependent on lithium, cobalt and nickel?”. A question that more and more car manufacturers are asking themselves. The same car manufacturers that see hydrogen as one of the potential answers.