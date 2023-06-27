TO Rome was presented Q8 project for the construction of the first plant a hydrogen circular in Rome and Laziolocated at the gas station in Via Ardeatina. In this service station it is already possible to fill up with low environmental impact fuels, like new Q8 HVO+ productThe biofuel derived from renewable raw materials, recently launched on the market.

Hydrogen dispenser in Rome

The Q8 plant in Rome Via Ardeatina, which currently supplies traditional fuels, LPG and methane, in addition to charging for electric vehicleswill be enhanced with the addition of hydrogen, becoming a real center for sustainable mobility. The project was developed within the framework of National Recovery and Resilience Plan (PNRR) for renewable energies, hydrogen, the network and sustainable mobility and the experimentation of hydrogen for road transport.

Inauguration of the first hydrogen plant in Rome, in the presence of the Deputy Prime Minister and Minister of Infrastructure and Transport Matteo Salvini and the councilor for mobility of Rome Capital Eugenio Patanè

Sales estimates for the first year are approx 14,500 kg of hydrogenand a 40% growth rate is expected in the first 5 years, in line with forecasts for future registrations and the filling station’s delivery capacity.

When will the hydrogen dispenser in Rome be active

The hydrogen will be available for sale to the public in early 2026anticipating the deadlines set by the PNRR, compatibly with the times required by the authorization procedures.

Design of the first circular hydrogen plant in Rome, operational from 2026

It will be possible to dispense hydrogen a two different pressuresone suitable for refueling cars and the other for buses and public transport in general.

For the cars1 kg of hydrogen will allow to travel approx 100kmwhile for vehicles intended for public transport they will be needed 8 kg of hydrogen for the same distance.

How to refuel with hydrogen VIDEO

This will allow for a reduction in CO2 emissions of over 75% compared to traditional diesel and a 10% reduction compared to the new Q8 HVO+ product.

Prices How much does hydrogen cost per kg?

The price of hydrogen in distributors is not expressed in liters as is usually the case with traditional fuels. The cost is calculated based on the weight.

Refueling with hydrogen takes about 5 minutes

Currently the average price varies from 10 to 15 euros per kg. A full tank is approx 5kg and allows an autonomy of approx 600km. Refueling is simple, it takes just over 5 minutes

