The SUV hydrogen Hyundai Nexo he established his first record durability in extreme conditions within the International Record Center for Decarbonised Vehicles in Val Thorens (France).

The French professional driver Adrien Tambay drove a stock Nexo at an altitude of 2,220 meters for six hours, traveling 190 laps with a single tank of hydrogen. According to official measurements, the Endurance Record has generated 267.8 cubic meters of purified air.

Autonomy hydrogen in winter

Evidence has shown that theautonomy in winter it is not a problem for hydrogen cars. The Hyundai Nexo hydrogen SUV has set a new range record, this time in duration on the ice and in extreme conditions (-6 ° C).

Hyundai Nexo drove 190 laps on an icy track with a full tank of hydrogen

Inside theInternational Record Center for Decarbonised Vehicles in Val Thorens, at an altitude of over 2,000 meters, the hydrogen Nexo on an ice layer of 11 centimeters traveled 190 revolutions with a single tank of hydrogen. The six-hour endurance record test took place on Tuesday December 14, 2021 at 7:00.

Hyundai Nexo hydrogen autonomy record in winter

The record was set by the French professional driver Adrien Tambay joined by Bertrand Piccard, Swiss explorer and environmentalist, promoter of the Solar Impulse Foundation and brand ambassador of Hyundai Motor Europe.

The record behind the wheel of the hydrogen Nexo was achieved by driver Adrien Tambay, flanked by Bertrand Piccard

Previously, Piccard established a record with a standard Nexo in normal traffic conditions: in 2019 he drove for 778 kilometers across France, breaking the world record for the longest distance traveled in a fuel cell electric vehicle. In the previous primacy, they were purified 404.6 cubic meters of air, equivalent to the daily volume of air that 23 people would breathe.

Hyundai Nexo air purifier

Nexo, in his new six-hour ice record, has purified 267.8 cubic meters of air. The hydrogen SUV, in fact, is equipped with an advanced air purification system that filters and retains 99% of ultrafine particles (PM 2.5) from the air together with harmful gases, such assulfur dioxide and the nitrogen dioxide, before the fuel cell uses it for generate electricity and water vapor.

During the test, the hydrogen Nexo purified 267.8 cubic meters of air.

A electric motor, powered by a fuel cell, has shown once again that it can capture air, and therefore the‘oxygen and combine it with hydrogen for generate electricity and water. This air is purified by the fuel cell.

Hydrogen Hyundai Nexo photo

They might interest you (indeed I recommend them)

👉 Hydrogen cars what they are

👉 News and updates on hydrogen cars

👉 Mobility of the future hydrogen car

👉 Toyota Mirai hydrogen car autonomy record 1,000 km

👉 Audi and Hyundai agreement for hydrogen cars

💥 Hydrogen car Bosch works on fuel cells

👉 Visit EV Driving

👉 Hyundai Nexo, features and price

👉 HYUNDAI price list 👉 Used car ads HYUNDAI

💥 I notify: to stay updated and receive latest news on your mail subscribe to the automatic Newsauto newsletter HERE.

👉 What do you think? Take a leap on the FORUM!

COMMENT WITH FACEBOOK