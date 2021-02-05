It is planned to develop hydrogen production in the Sakhalin Region, for this a specialized cluster will be created. Vyacheslav Alenkov, deputy chairman of the regional government, spoke about this in an interview with Sakhalin-Kuriles news agency.

According to him, hydrogen will be introduced into the daily life of Sakhalin households and businesses. Deliveries to Japan are also possible, specifies oilcapital.ru…

A hydrogen production project already exists in Rosatom. It provides for the supply of this gas for various needs, including rail buses that are currently being developed, which will replace vehicles running on diesel fuel. “Our region will be the first in the country where such a rolling stock will run,” Alenkov noted.

The hydrogen cluster will make it possible to apply new technologies in storage, production, transportation and filling with hydrogen.

On December 30, Russian President Vladimir Putin, during a meeting with Prime Minister Mikhail Mishustin, said that plans for the use of NGV fuel should be implemented in Russia, and a city bus running on hydrogen should be made by 2023.

According to Putin, the work of urban transport on hydrogen fuel is in high demand.