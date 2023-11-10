Hydrogen investments | Plug Power, which is planning billion-dollar investments in Finland, is in major financial difficulties

The company’s share price collapsed by 25 percent on Thursday in after-market trading. The veteran company in hydrogen technology, which is planning several large hydrogen plants, said in its interim report that it needs additional funding. The Finnish projects are said to be still progressing.

To Finland the financial difficulties of the US company Plug Power, which is planning huge hydrogen investments, have deepened.

In July-September, i.e. in the third quarter of the year, the company’s turnover was 199 million dollars. The operating loss was as much as 274 million euros. Already in the second quarter of the year, the company’s loss almost doubled compared to the same time last year.

The company says that it needs additional capital to cope with the implementation of its unfinished projects. At the current rate of loss, the company needs additional capital to run its already old business.

“Taking into account the forecast need for working capital and the company’s current cash and liquidity situation, the company needs to get additional capital from the market to finance operations,” the company writes in its investor letter.

In growth companies looking for strong growth, losses even larger than turnover are common. However, problems quickly arise if there is insufficient funding to cover the losses during the growth phase.

Plug power said at the end of May that it is planning three large hydrogen plants in Finland by the end of the current decade. The plants would be built in Kokkola, Kristiinankaupunki and Porvoo.

CEO of Plug Power Andy Marsh told HS at the time that the value of the investment is expected to be between about $4.2 billion and $7.8 billion.

The company plans to make a final investment decision on hydrogen plants in 2025–2026. In the most recent results announcement, the company says that the preliminary studies for the Finnish plants are in the final stages, and the engineering design of the plants is said to start at the beginning of next year.

Belgium In Antwerp, the company believes that it will start building a hydrogen plant as early as next year.

Plug Power has green hydrogen plants being completed in the states of Tennessee and Georgia in the United States, which are scheduled to start up by the end of the year. In the United States, Plug Power has three more plants under construction, which should start up next year.

The investment projects as a whole seem large compared to the size of the company’s business and current financial resources.

Plug Power is a 25-year-old company whose core business has been fuel cells that produce electricity from hydrogen, as well as the production and sale of hydrogen. The company also sells, for example, electrolyzers, which produce so-called green hydrogen from water using electricity.

Throughout its existence, the company has had challenges with profitability. Selling fuel cells has been the company’s most profitable business.

During the last couple of years, the focus of the business has shifted to the development of large factories producing green hydrogen, and from that side the company is now looking for strong growth with great risk.

Hydrogen is traditionally made from fossil natural gas, which releases a lot of carbon dioxide into the air. Green hydrogen is made from water with the help of renewable electricity.

Plug Power says that it is now looking for additional capital through loan arrangements, applying for additional subsidies from the country’s administration and selling project shares to partners.

On Thursday, the company’s share price fell by 25 percent in aftermarket trading. Still, the share price is more than double compared to the situation five years ago.

Plug Power’s stock market value increased more than twentyfold during 2020 to around $67, when the company announced its new hydrogen-based growth strategy. The decline was already severe in the beginning of 2021, when the hydrogen hype leveled off a bit.

A year ago, the stock still cost more than $17. In Thursday’s aftermarket, the price fell to around $4.4.