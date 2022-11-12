In the same days that Hyundai presented the new one N Vision 74 hydrogen, the Italian Hydrogen and H2IT Fuel Cells Association, in collaboration with the Studies and Research Department and the Innovation Center of Intesa Sanpaolo, presented preliminary data from the Observatory on hydrogen sector in Italy. Unequivocal data that speak of a sector in continuous growth but still underdeveloped, considering that the incidence of hydrogen on the total turnover was equal to an average of 6% in 2021.

The analysis shows that approximately 67% of the companies interviewed by the Intesa Sanpaolo Studies and Research Department in October expect to close 2022 with a level of investments on the rise on 2021, while about 62% believe that at the end of the year it will have a turnover always higher than in 2021. The same research, however, argues that to support growth and boost revenues, incentives and simplified legislative measures are needed, given that that negatively affect the performance of companies in the sector are many: the impact of the energy crisis, the increase in the prices of raw materials and the uncertain geopolitical scenario is still proving to be important, and should remain so in the coming months too, which, however, for 38% of companies could represent a stimulus for investments. But the critical issues that are blocking the development of the sector are much more structuraland range from the lack of a clear regulatory framework to the uncertainty of an as yet undefined market demand.

“The sensitivity of European and Italian legislators and public opinion towards hydrogen it has never been higher – stated Alberto Dossi, President of H2IT – The energy crisis is pushing the countries of the Old Continent, including Italy, to seek alternatives to traditional supplies, and the first results are beginning to be seen. The supply chain, made up of both established and young companies, is very aware: in our market new collaborations and alliances are always created aimed at creating technology and innovation. If properly supported, between now and 2030 hydrogen will make a fundamental contribution to decarbonise many sectors, such as transport and hard-to-abbot ones, on which most of the hydrogen funds of the PNRR. To realize the dream of an Italy and a Europe with zero emissions, it is also necessary to focus on a single vector such as hydrogen, especially on the green one, produced by renewable energies and safe protagonist of the energy mix of the future. Since its inception, H2IT has tried to stimulate collaboration and give a single voice to the supply chain also in the political sphere, for this reason we ask the institutions to make a further effort on incentive tools and simplifying legislative interventions, especially in the face of private investments in recent years “.