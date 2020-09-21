Guillaume Faury is under pressure. The head of the aircraft manufacturer Airbus has just informed his employees that due to the slump in aviation as a result of the Corona crisis, even dismissals cannot be ruled out. But there is still one huge concern – for the post-Corona era.

The more aircraft then take off, the more their contribution to climate change will come into focus. Faury has to find an answer if one day there is not to be a flight ban. His idea: New Airbus models could become green aircraft by using hydrogen instead of kerosene.

Faury has announced that Airbus will have an emission-free aircraft by 2035, i.e. without harmful CO 2 -Output, will offer. To this end, various technology paths would be investigated and first demonstrators would be built, as prototype precursors are called.

On one “Zero Emissions Day” the aircraft manufacturer will present its hydrogen strategy this Monday. The construction of demonstrators will also be announced there, for example for a short-range model with a hydrogen fuel cell to generate electricity for an electric drive, according to industry circles.

“We are investigating all hydrogen options,” explains Airbus manager Glenn Llewellyn shortly before the presentation. The ideal solution is being sought for using the gas for zero-emission technology, even for larger aircraft. Airbus speaks of hydrogen as a possible “game changer” that is supposed to eradicate the formula “flying contributes to global warming”.

It is about the future drive technology with which the successor generations of the currently best-selling A320 aircraft take off and with which Airbus wants to achieve a technological lead over Boeing. The aircraft manufacturer can also benefit from government aid packages from Germany and France, which are promoting the use of hydrogen.

There are still many hurdles to overcome before passengers can sit in an airline’s hydrogen plane. It’s also a billion-dollar bet whether one day there won’t be super-efficient high-performance batteries after all.

Science agrees that air traffic contributes around 2.5 percent to man-made CO2 emissions. With more aircraft, however, this proportion could double in the next few decades.

There is also a dilemma. CO 2 , the greenhouse gas carbon dioxide, is not the only pollutant. Added to this are nitrogen oxide emissions, water vapor and the resulting contrail cirrus, i.e. ice crystal clouds, as well as aerosol effects that contribute to global warming. This means that the contribution to global warming is greater than just pure CO 2 -Proportion of.

A study conducted by Manchester Metropolitan University, in which the German Aerospace Center (DLR) was also involved, recently put aviation’s contribution to global warming at 3.5 percent. All players in the industry agree that something has to happen, and Airbus boss Faury has the ambition to take the lead on sustainable flying.

The use of hydrogen would be one solution. There are several scenarios: In conventional aircraft engines, pure hydrogen can also be used, so that no CO 2 arises. However, the aircraft would have to be rebuilt enormously and the engines adapted.

The more likely solution is to use hydrogen in fuel cells to generate electricity, which in turn feeds electric motors for aircraft propulsion. In essence, it would be an alternative to heavy batteries in an electric aircraft. Hybrid forms with fuel cells and batteries are also possible.

With electric motors, completely new aircraft configurations would then be possible. Instead of two large engines under the wings, many electric motors, possibly even integrated into the wings, would be more likely.

Another field of application could be so-called green hydrogen, which is generated from regenerative energy and then used to produce synthetic fuel. Airbus boss Faury wants to decide which technology path to choose by around 2025.

Hydrogen and the logistics problems

The possible uses sound promising, but there are still enormous challenges and even disadvantages. Hydrogen requires a very large volume. The gas would therefore have to be carried in well-insulated tanks in the aircraft at high pressure and in liquid form at minus 252 degrees Celsius.

There are also major logistics problems. Currently, planes refuel their kerosene at every major airport, and the fuel can be easily transported in tankers. There is still no hydrogen infrastructure at the airports.

There is also the question of how the hydrogen itself is generated. In addition, experts believe that the combustion of hydrogen as a kerosene substitute in conventional engines creates even larger contrails. However, this could be reduced by lower altitudes.

Kerosene is much cheaper than hydrogen

Kerosene is also considerably cheaper, easier to handle and easier to produce. According to DLR scientist Björn Nagel, “it is technologically possible to develop a hydrogen-based regional aircraft in around ten years”.

Then he puts it down: “It will be critical to create the economic framework conditions in good time in which climate-neutral flying is competitive with flying with kerosene.” Green hydrogen will probably also be more expensive in the future than kerosene today.

In the industry it is pointed out that a good 40 percent of the current CO 2 -Emissions occur on routes less than 2000 kilometers. These routes could be served emission-free with hydrogen fuel cell technology.

It has long been proven that a hydrogen fuel cell aircraft with an electric drive works in principle. In 2016, the world’s first four-seater test passenger aircraft, the Hy4 model, with this technology took off from Stuttgart Airport.

Scientists from the German Aerospace Center (DLR) developed the aircraft’s drive train. Now everything should be tried out a few sizes larger.