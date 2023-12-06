Hydrogen is increasingly at the center of discussions regarding transition technologies towards sustainable mobility. From this point of view, Marelli has worked on a new integrated solution, it is in fact the first fuel system for hydrogen enginesconsisting of specific injectors with a patented design and an advanced engine control unit (ECU – Engine Control Unit).

Marelli technology

This is an idea solution for engines with a configuration similar to that of endothermic units but which instead use hydrogen as fuel, therefore without CO2 emissions. This technology represents an interesting option for eco-mobility and takes full advantage of the Italian company’s experience in high-pressure direct injection systems. This fuel delivery technology meets the stringent requirements of these engines, ensuring precision, efficiency, performance, ease of integration and reduced complexity.

Hydrogen management

The management of hydrogen in the combustion chamber must be very precise given that it is a light and particularly reactive gas. Because of this the injection must take place precisely and with specific solutions so that pre-ignition or flashbacks do not occur. To use it efficiently, it is essential that the compression ratio is higher than that of common petrol engines. The direct injection system is therefore an enabling factor for this technology.

Italian technology

Thanks to the experience accumulated on petrol engines, Marelli started from its own 1000 bar system, to develop, always at the Research and Development Center of the Propulsion Solutions business area in Bologna, a specific solution for hydrogen, capable of ensuring high resistance and injection stability, with excellent performance. This has allowed the company to develop reliable and silent high-pressure injectors with the same dimensions as those used for traditional fuels, thus making it easier for carmaker integration into existing platforms. Furthermore, these injectors feature dual actuation, a specific magnetic circuit for needle speed control, and a high static flow rate that can meet the requirements of different vehicles. The patented design also allows to avoid uncontrolled impacts between the dynamic components of the injector, thus limiting the risk of performance reduction. Finally, using standard command control helps reduce system cost and complexity.

The hydrogen fuel system

The fuel supply system also includes a pressure reducer with integrated regulator, which reduces the hydrogen pressure to the injection operating pressure, and a specific manifold, tested for the most severe automotive applications. The entire operation is regulated by an advanced engine control unit, which uses algorithms, software and specific strategies developed internally by Marelli to manage the complexity of the hydrogen system. Marelli previewed this new technology at the CTI Symposium in Berlin.