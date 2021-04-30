Recently, hydrogen engineering has been defined as the scientific applications and techniques related to the production and use of hydrogen gas, which are suitable for several uses. Some hydrogen technologies are carbon neutral, which have a major role in preventing environmental pollution and future hydrogen economics. Hydrogen has many uses in the chemical industry, such as: ammonia production, oil purification and energy.

Hydrogen is not one of the primary energies because it is not available as a ready-made fuel in nature, and yet it is known about hydrogen as being an important medium for storing energy, due to the ease with which it is converted into water by burning with the presence of oxygen and electrical energy, and returning it to electrical energy through the so-called electrolysis process.

Through hydrogen engineering, the transformation of the hydrogen economy will be more flexible and sustainable, especially for hydrocarbon economic countries such as the UAE. For example, he proposed the hydrogen economy to solve problems related to the negative effects of using hydrocarbon fuels, as carbon within carbon dioxide is released as a product of the combustion of such fuels, and within the current global economy dependent on hydrocarbon fuels, the transportation sector is fed by oil.

The combustion of hydrocarbon fuels produces carbon dioxide and other pollutants, and the supplies of economically viable hydrocarbon resources in the world are limited, given that the demand for hydrocarbon fuels is increasing, especially in China, India and other developing countries.

Supporters of the hydrogen economy as a global system consider that hydrogen is the cleanest energy carrier for the final consumer, especially in transportation applications, and hydrogen has a large energy content per unit mass, and when using hydrogen in Otto engines for internal combustion, it can be said that the engine has reached its maximum yield by 10% more than Its return when using gasoline, and when using fuel cells and electric motors, the yield is two to three times greater than when using an internal combustion engine. After the hydrogen engineering culture and the hydrogen economy are in place, the hydrogen infrastructure is ready for the operational phase, for example, in the mid-2020s, there were 43 hydrogen stations in operation in the United States of America, in addition to that, there were no less than 30 stations. At different stages of planning or construction. Most of the existing and planned stations were in California, with one in Hawaii, and 12 planned for the northeastern states. Finally, in line with the importance of hydrogen engineering, the Ministry of Energy and Infrastructure signed a cooperation agreement with the Japanese Ministry of Commerce to explore opportunities in the field of hydrogen development, which would strengthen the rules of partnership and investment in the hydrogen sector, which represents a major supporter of the country’s ambition to accelerate the energy transition towards a future. Low carbon.

