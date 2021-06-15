Jaguar Land Rover is developing a prototype of vehicle a hydrogen fuel cells (FCEV) based on the new Defender. The FCEV concept is part of the Jaguar Land Rover program which expects to achieve zero tailpipe emissions by 2036 is zero carbon emissions throughout the production chain: suppliers, products, operations, by 2039, in line with the Reimagine strategy.

Land Rover Defender hydrogen FCEV, characteristics

FCEV vehicles, which generate electricity from hydrogen to drive the electric motor, are complementary to battery electric vehicles (BEVs) on the path to zero emissions.

FCEV hydrogen vehicles are characterized by high energy density and fast refueling, with minimal loss of autonomy at low temperatures; this technology is therefore ideal for i larger vehicles and with greater autonomy or for those intended to operate in climates particularly hot or cold.

The fuel cell system produces energy to drive the electric motor

Since 2018, the global number of FCEVs on the roads has almost doubled, and hydrogen filling stations have increased by 20%. By 2030 it is estimated that FCEV hydrogen vehicles could exceed ten million worldwide with 10,000 refueling stations.

When does the Land Rover fuel cell hydrogen arrive?

The Land Rover fuel cell prototype of the Defender FCEV begins testing in the UK by the end of 2021. For the Zeus Project Jaguar Land Rover has worked alongside the most prestigious R&D specialists, including Delta Motorsport, AVL, Marelli Automotive Systems is L’UK Battery Industrialisation Center (UKBIC) to study, develop and create the FCEV prototype.

Testing of the hydrogen Defender prototype is scheduled in the UK by the end of 2021

The advanced Zeus project of Jaguar Land Rover is partially funded byGovernment Advanced Propulsion Center, and will allow engineers to optimize the performance of hydrogen engines in terms of performance and capacity, from refueling to towing, to quality in off-road.

Photo Land Rover Defender 2021

It might interest you, indeed I recommend it!

👉 Hydrogen cars what they are

👉 News and updates on hydrogen cars

👉 Mobility of the future hydrogen car

👉 Land Rover Defender 110, PHEV plug-in hybrid

👉 Roof tent for the new Land Rover Defender

👉 New Land Rover Defender V8

👉 Land Rover Defender old and new

👉 DEFENDER price list 👉 Ads used DEFENDER

💥 notice: to stay updated and receive latest news on your mail subscribe to the automatic Newsauto newsletter HERE.

👉 What do you think? Hit the FORUM!