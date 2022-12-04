What does a…If you look at our job landscape, you will see special positions passing by. A field service engineer, a lab technician or an assembly worker: apparently we desperately need them, but for what and why? In this series, every week someone tells about his or her profession. Today: Huub Sturkenboom (29) is a hydrogen consultant at secondment agency Brunel.

What exactly do you do as a hydrogen consultant?

“As a specialist, I help companies that are currently working on hydrogen projects. I look for specialists for them who have the right technical or legal knowledge to do the job, so that the project runs as smoothly as possible. I do this on a fixed and flexible basis for our customers. These are, for example, large energy, gas and oil parties.

Do you also work for smaller companies?

,,Secure. I secretly enjoy doing that. Large companies have large departments with a large budget. While smaller companies only have one or two people for sustainability. I am of great value to share my knowledge there.”

How did you start?

,,I myself have an HR background and have also followed an HR course. I like to sail myself and Brunel is known as a sponsor of a team in the sailing competition The Ocean Race. I wondered what Brunel actually did, so I did some research and sent in a letter of application. I thought it would be great to work in the energy world, because I had the feeling that a lot was going to happen there. And that has been proven in the six years that I have been doing this work. The demand for hydrogen has only increased."



What does your working day look like?

My working days are chaotic. In the morning I always start with my mail and see what’s in my agenda. Then I get in the car and go to a customer. Often in those conversations I am asked if I want to think about a project. In the afternoons I discuss with my colleagues what is happening in the industry and whether we need to intervene. Sometimes I also have a conversation with a customer in the afternoon. I visit places throughout the Netherlands, the company is active in more than forty countries.”

Do you spend a lot of time abroad for work?

“No, not at the moment. Most hydrogen projects are here in the Netherlands. As a country, we are really at the forefront of this. Although the rest of Europe is increasingly following suit. They are also looking for specialists in the Gulf States, Africa and Central America, so I don’t rule out the possibility that I will have to go abroad in the future.”

What should you be good at as a hydrogen consultant?

“You have to be good at asking questions. That may sound a bit stupid, but you should not make assumptions. They are deadly. That you think: ‘Oh, it will be soon’. Then you could be completely wrong. In addition, you are also a connector between different parties, so you must be able to communicate well.”

What’s the best thing about your job?

,,I think the fact that I am working on things that are not yet in the news. I’m working on a piece of the future that people don’t know is happening yet. I think that’s very cool. You also get to know so many people through networking. You are always talking to different companies and people. It’s never quiet.”



And what’s less fun?

“Because everything about hydrogen is so new, it is sometimes very uncertain. If you are working on a project, it can also suddenly be postponed due to budget reasons or a permit that is not granted. These are points that I have no influence on myself and that make me dependent on others. Then I have to temporarily put the plan back on the shelf. That is sometimes quite difficult.”

How do you envision the future? Are there career opportunities?

“I started at Brunel as a junior and now I have final responsibility for hydrogen in the Netherlands. Now that more and more projects are taking place abroad, I do not rule out an international role.”

