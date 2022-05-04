The industry of mobility the path of energy transition continues, a context in which in recent years there has been a silent but progressive diffusion of hydrogen vehicles. According to the surveys, by 2020 there would have been about 30,000 hydrogen vehicles in circulation in the world, a share including both vehicles based on fuel-cell powertrains and vehicles powered by hydrogen-powered thermal engines. In relation to the total amount, 25% is made up of heavy vehicles and commercial vehicles, of which over 5,000 buses. Trucks and buses are in fact the ideal field of application for hydrogen technologies, considering the high energy expenditure imposed by their mass which limits the autonomy that can be reached through battery accumulators.

Increasing attention is paid in particular to the possibility of using hydrogen as a comburent to power the heat engine. The Society of Automotive Engineers recently held a webinar on the topic, during which the recent advances of the industry in the sector emerged. According to Jim Nebergall for example, general manager for hydrogen engines in Cumminsa few tricks would be needed to adapt an existing diesel or methane engine: “Most of the conversions we are seeing use spark ignition engines, essentially using natural gas engines as a basis for converting hydrogen into combustion units. This type of powertrain is applicable to light-duty passenger vehicles and heavy long-haul vehicles ”. The similarities with diesel and methane engines would thus allow facilitations in the production process, thanks to the components shared with the engines already existing on the market, requiring instead a dedicated power supply, ignition and electronics system. Another difference is obviously embodied by storage: according to Cummins’ declarations, carbon fiber tanks would be able to store hydrogen at a pressure between 250 and 700 bar. The greater the pressure, the greater the weight of the tank due to the required strengthening, but at the same time it is possible to increase the quantity of hydrogen loaded and with it the autonomy.

Yousef Jeihouni, propulsion systems project manager for FEV North America, focused on the control and management issues of a hydrogen-powered combustion engine. The work conducted by FEV has shown that lean burn strategies at full load and ultra-lean burns at part load are the most suitable for achieving the performance objectives. The use of the turbocharger also remains valid, with control techniques via wastegate and variable geometry turbine. The fight against nitrogen remains one of the key challenges for this technology, due to the large amount of air required by the engine and the high temperatures reached during combustion, but it is still possible to obtain low emission values. The tools available are once again the exhaust gas after-treatment devices, but above all the charge stratification strategies exploiting the wide spectrum of hydrogen combustion conditions. The premises are such that FEV believes it will be able to launch an indirect injection engine on the market in 2023followed by a direct injection system in 2025 which would ensure a 5% increase in efficiency.

According to Bradlee Stroia, technical director of Stanadyne, the high calorific value of hydrogen, about three times that of traditional fuels, it would allow high thermal efficiency values, although the potential gain is partially limited by the high stoichiometric ratio required for combustion. Much depends, however, on the combustion agent injection technology. The high pressure direct injection systems, with values ​​between 150 and 300 bar, are those that guarantee the widest possibilities of control and the potential to reach levels of efficiency comparable to diesel thanks to charge stratification strategies. This is countered by the disadvantages embodied by the high manufacturing costs and the achievement of high temperatures in the combustion chamber. “From an injection point of view, it is difficult to inject a liquid fuel guaranteeing a high thermal efficiency, because it is necessary to introduce large quantities of fuel into the cylinder in a short period of time”, Stroia explains. “However, since hydrogen is a gas, it is possible to optimize the thermal efficiency, reaching values ​​even higher than that of a diesel“.

The technology of hydrogen combustion therefore continues to show progress, stemming some of the chronic limitations that have so far prevented its spread. The next few years will be decisive for its eventual success on the market, particularly in the heavy vehicle sector.