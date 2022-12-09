Back to talking about hydrogen and consequently the path of applied and experimental research continues. Toyotato Brusselsas part of the event Kenshiki anticipated that, by 2040, it aims to carbon neutrality. And still five years before reaching the 100% reduction of CO2 emissions on new vehicles that will be launched in the European Union starting with the United Kingdom. For Toyota, hydrogen beats lithium batteries.

Hydrogen and mobility

Hydrogen available not only on light vehicles, but also on heavy ones. In Italy the goal of National plan for hydrogen mobility by 2025 it foresees 27,000 vehicles powered by this fuel, 8 and a half million in 2050with 23,000 buses supplied by 5,000 filling stations.

Refueling with hydrogen is fast

Hydrogen can be produced from natural gas or biomethane orelectrolysis of the waterusing for the process electricity from renewables. Vehicles a fuel cells they are already a reality.

Hydrogen infrastructure in Italy

Refueling infrastructure in Italy they can count on a H2 hubs inaugurated in 2014 in the province of Bozen and one to Marghera in Hydrogen Valley where Toyota Italia has made six available I lookedthree for the Municipality, three for the city car sharing service. “There is also a station in San Donato Milanese – he announced Joseph RicciGeneral Manager Energy Evolution of Eni – e eight more will follow in the future.”

Mestre hydrogen filling station

Like Milan Bicocca, Mantua, Rome Fiumicino and Collesalvetti. In the province of Brescia the first Italian Hydrogen Valley was born. “The hydrogen supply chain – has explained Renato MazzonciniCEO of A2A – it’s at the beginning: we closed the first agreement with Snam”.

Hydrogen car and truck market, new models

In October 2022, however, no hydrogen car has been sold in Italy. In Barclay Research they estimate that between now and 2050 the market will grow nine times favored by the industrial sector and by the heating and road haulage sectors. Hydrogen must be obtained from fossil fuels or from water: there is gray which uses oil or natural gas, blue which involves the capture of CO2 and green which is obtained through theelectrolysis of the water. Europe has its own strategy for hydrogen and in the future of the car we are thinking not only of the car with the plug.

Cutaway fuel cell new Toyota Mirai

Toyota, Bmw, Daimler, Honda, Hyundai, Ford, Renault, Nissan, GM in the front row. “Between 2025 and 2030 the hydrogen car will reach the same cost as the hybrid car” – this is the thought expressed in 2019 by Didier Stevens of Toyota Europe.

The Rising Sun brand has pushed on hydrogen with the second generation of the Mirai sedan-coupe, It can also be ordered in Italy in three trim levels, Pre (66,000 euros), Essence (69,000 euros) and Essence + (76,000 euros). A model that was born on the GA-L modular platform of the Tnga-Toyota New Global Architecture family and shared with Lexus LS. A Mirai that drives like an electric: power button, central stick in Drive.

BMW 7 Series Hydrogen 7

In the 2006 there BMW organized a test with a hydrogen model, the Hydrogen 7 based on the 7 Series, from Verona to the Munich airport where there was the only refueling facility: a futuristic test that I still remember (12 V engine, 260 hp, 230 km/h) because I was behind the wheel. BMW has recently released the first technical data of its propulsion system called Hydrogen Next and stems from the collaboration with Toyota that began in 2013. 374hp hydrogen iX5 previewed at the Monaco Motor Show, it will arrive in a few specimens in the spring of 2023: it will be at the center of mobile workshops in a series of meetings in some European cities.

Trucks, buses and ferries run on hydrogen

“Fuel cell technology could become the fourth pillar of our powertrain portfolio, alongside petrol, diesel and electric” – they explained in BMW. Between 2030 and 2050 they will use it heavy vehicles, trucks and buses who cannot afford large batteries which would penalize the load, but also some trains (such as the French Alstom and that of Trenord on the Brescia-Iseo-Edolo line) and some ferries in the Orkney Islands in northern Scotland.

In recent months, the prototype of the Mercedes-Benz trucks dubbed GenH2, which will be mass-produced from 2025 using hydrogen in liquid rather than gaseous form: autonomy up to 1,000km. A vehicle that has already won, together with theeActrosthe Truck Innovation Award 2021. The German brand has formalized an agreement with Volvo Group for the establishment of a joint venture for the development, production and marketing of series-ready fuel cell systems.

Toyota SORA hydrogen bus

In Swiss is already operationalXcient Fuel Cell from Hyundai also powered by hydrogen in truck configuration. This is a first step of the Korean House for the launch of the marketing of its model, as well as in Europe also in China and the USA. A new range with will be introduced in the coming years 4×2, 6×2 trucks and 4×2 trucks. Reviewed in detail the agreement between the American Nikola and Cnh Industrialready to test the prototypes of trucks powered by hydrogen fuel cells by the end of the year (production starting from 2023). Trevor Milton has always toyed with the idea of ​​hydrogen trucks and in 2014 created the Nikola Corporation, then landing in Wall Street and immediately entering the ranking of Forbes of the richest men in America.

Hyundai hydrogen truck

But also thirteen multinationals including BMW, Honda, Daimler, Hyundai it’s the same Toyota they will invest 10 billion euros over the next 5 years to revive this super clean fuel.

Hydrogen car

Numerous manufacturers have made cars with this power supply such as Bmw Hydrogen7presented in 2001, Volkswagen Golf Hymotion136 HP, range of 500 km, Hyundai ix35 and Nexo, Mercedes Necar 1, Honda FCX, Audi H Tron, GM Electrovan, Mercedes GLC F-Cell, Mazda RX-8.

Toyota Mirai Papamobile for Pope Francis

For Pope francesco during its apostolic visit to Japan, Toyota had set up a Mirai in popemobile version.

Hydrogen car prices

Currently the hydrogen cars on the market are oriental: Toyota Mirai (from 66,000 euros), Hyundai Nexo (from 70,000 euros) and the same price for theHonda Clarity. Already in 2000 there was theOpel HydroGen1 based on the MPV Zafira; then followed the Mercedes A-Class F-Cellthe Class B F-Cell, there GLC F-Cellthe latter proposed with the rental formula with a monthly fee of 799 euros in Germany. In Japan there are the VW Golf HyMotionL’Audi A7 Sportback h-tron conceptL’Audi h-tron.

Hyundai Nexo Hydrogen SUV

Hydrogen is also one of the cornerstones of Bosch for the next decade. “The plan is to put 100 plants into operation – anticipated Volkmar Denner, CEO of the multinational – with an investment of one billion euros”.

They might interest you (indeed I recommend them)

Hydrogen cars what they are

News and updates on hydrogen cars

Mobility of the future hydrogen car

Toyota Mirai hydrogen car autonomy record of 1,000 km

Audi and Hyundai agree for hydrogen cars

Hydrogen car Bosch works on fuel cells

Visit EV Driving

What do you think? Jump on FORUM And Google News all car news

The article Hydrogen cars, where are we? comes from newsauto.it.

#Hydrogen #cars