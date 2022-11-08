Hydrogen cars, between evolution and perplexity

The path of Research applied and experimental onhydrogen in energy transition. In Italy the goal of National plan for hydrogen mobility for 2025 foresees 27 thousand vehicles powered by this fuel, 8 and a half million in 2050with 23,000 buses supplied by 5,000 petrol stations.

Hydrogen distributors

Unfortunately, the refueling infrastructures in Italy have only one H2 hub inaugurated in 2014 in the province of Bolzano. Two Eni plants are nearing completion a San Donato Milanese it’s at Porto Marghera while for the record in the month of October 2022 in Italy no hydrogen cars were sold.

Hydrogen distributor in Bolzano

In Barclay Research they estimate that between now and 2050 its market will grow nine times favored by the industrial sector and by the heating and road transport sector. Hydrogen must be obtained from fossil fuels or water: there is the gray that uses oil or natural gas, the blue that involves the capture of CO2 and the green which is obtained through the electrolysis of water.

The obstacles to using it are currently storage infrastructures, distribution and i very high costs. Europe has its own strategy for hydrogen and in the future of the car we do not only think about the car with the plug.

Hydrogen distributors at 700 bar

By 2025, Italy will have to have one network of hydrogen distributors at 700 bar. “Between 2025 and 2030 the hydrogen car will reach cost parity compared to the hybrid car” – this is the thought expressed in 2019 by Didier Stevens of Toyota Europe.

According to Alberto Dossipresident of MH2IT (Strategic Steering Committee of Hydrogen Mobility Italy) “The Plan is drawn up on the basis of realistic, sustainable and achievable data and forecasts. Hydrogen can be produced either from natural gas or from biomethane or from water electrolysis, using electricity from renewable sources for the process. Fuel cell vehicles are already a reality. The efficiency is surprising: light vehicles with 1 kg of hydrogen now travel 100 km, with autonomy levels in step with other cars and refueling times are around 5 minutes and fuel cell engines release only vapor into the atmosphere. aqueous “.

Hydrogen car test

In the 2006 there BMW organized a test with a hydrogen model there Hydrogen 7 based on the 7 Series from Verona to Munich airport where there was the only refueling system: a futuristic test that I still remember (12 V engine, 260 hp, 230 km / h) because I was at the wheel . The BMW propulsion system is named Hydrogen Next and was born from the collaboration with Toyota that began in 2013.

BMW Hydrogen 7

“In the long term, fuel cell technology could become the fourth pillar of our powertrain portfolio, in addition to petrol, diesel and electric” – he explained Klaus Frohlichmember of the Board of Directors of the BMW Group, responsible for Research and Development.

Green hydrogen for heavy vehicles, trucks and buses

For the green mobility of the future, we also return to talk aboutgreen hydrogen. However, the car will not win in the ring, even though many brands have models powered by this alternative fuel in their list. Between 2030 and 2050 they will mainly use it heavy vehicles, trucks and buses that they cannot afford large batteries which would penalize the load but also some trains (such as the French Alstom and Trenord one on the Brescia-Iseo-Edolo line) and still on some ferries in Orkney Islands in the north of Scotland. Many manufacturers of heavy vehicles are, in fact, investing considerable financial resources.

Mercedes-Benz GenH2 Truck Hydrogen Truck

The prototype of the Mercedes-Benz truck named GenH2 and which will be mass-produced starting in 2025 using hydrogen in liquid form instead of gaseous: autonomy up to 1000 km. A vehicle that has already been awarded, together with theeActrosthe Truck Innovation Award 2021. The German brand has formalized an agreement with Volvo Group for the creation of a joint venture for the development, production and marketing of fuel cell systems ready for series installation.

In Swiss theXcient Fuell Cell Hyundai also powered by hydrogen in truck configuration. This is a first step for the Korean company to start marketing its model not only in Europe but also in China and the USA. In the coming years a new range will be introduced with 4 × 2, 6 × 2 trucks and 4 × 2 tractors.

The agreement between the American was reviewed in detail Nikola And Cnh Industrial ready to test the prototypes of trucks powered by hydrogen fuel cells (production starting from 2023) by the end of the year. Trevor Milton has always cherished the idea of ​​hydrogen trucks and in 2014 he created the Nikola Corporation, then landing in Wall Street and immediately entering the ranking of Forbes of the richest men in America.

Hydrogen without CO2 production

A group of seven leading companies worldwide in the energy, infrastructure and chemicals sectors has decided to accelerate investments (110 billion dollars, workforce of 120,000 units) to increase the development of projects in the CO2-free hydrogen technology.

Refueling with hydrogen

Objective to be achieved in six years starting from 2021, thus favoring the decarbonisation of sectors such as electricity generation, the chemical industry, steel production and sea transport. Of this baptized program “Green hydrogen catapult” some energy giants such as the Spanish are part of it Iberdrolathe Danish Orsted and the Norwegian Yarawhile the Chinese come from the wind sector Envision and the Australian Cwp Renewables.

Hydrogen production in Italy

So the Saudi Group will play an important role Acwa Powerfor the reuse of waste and again the Italian Group Snam, active in the gas transport infrastructure sector in Europe. In the province of Brescia the first was born Italian Hydrogen Valley. “The hydrogen supply chain – has explained Renato MazzonciniCEO of A2A is at the beginning: we closed the first agreement with Snam “. “We are investing in electric vehicles and hydrogen” – has explained Stefan Hartung, member of the Bosch board. For Eng. Yoshikazu Tanaka, one of Toyota’s R&D managers, hydrogen will be the fuel of the future.

“The hydrogen car, again in that year, will have reached cost parity compared to the hybrid one – has explained Didier Stevens by Toyota Europe – thus ensuring identical performance and ease of use “. But thirteen multinationals including BMW, Honda, Daimler, Hyundai and Toyota itself will also invest 10 billion euros over the next 5 years to revive this super clean fuel.

Production of green hydrogen in Italy

Numerous manufacturers have made cars with this power supply such as BMW Hydrogen7presented in 2001, Volkswagen Golf Hterdam136 hp, range of 500 km, Hyundai ix35 And Nexo, Mercedes Necar 1, Honda FCX, Audi H Tron, GM Electrovan, Mercedes GLC F-Cell, Mazda RX-8. For Pope francesco during his apostolic trip to Japan, Toyota had set up one Mirai in popemobile version.

Hydrogen car

In Italy, hydrogen could cover almost a quarter of total energy demand by 2050 according to a study Snam-McKinsey. Today they circulate 22 thousand for hydrogen cars. Currently the hydrogen cars on the market are oriental: Toyota Mirai (from 66,000 euros), Hyundai Nexo (from 70,000 euros) and the same price for theHonda Clarity.

Toyota Mirai Popemobile for Pope Francis

Already in 2000 there was theOpel HydroGen1 based on the Zafira minivan, then followed the Mercedes A-Class F-Cellthe Class B F-Cellthe GLC F-Cellthe latter proposed with the rental formula with a monthly fee of 799 euros in Germany and Japan VW Golf HyMotionL’Audi A7 Sportback h-tron conceptL’Audi h-tron.

Toyota Mirai hydrogen car

Toyota pushed on hydrogen with the second generation of the Mirai sedan-coupewhich can also be ordered in Italy in three versions, Pre (66,000 euros), Essence (69,000 euros) and Essence + (76,000 euros). A model born on the modular GA-L platform of the Tnga-Toyota New Global Architecture family and shared with Lexus LS.

Toyota Mirai on hydrogen

Compared to the first series, sold in 11,400 units worldwide, it shows conspicuous external dimensions (length 4.97 m, width 1.88 m, height 1.47 m, 5 seats, three fuel tanks, 320-liter trunk). Technical data: type of generator motor, electric synchronous or permanent magnet, automatic transmission, rear wheel drive, fuel cell power supply with 330 cells connected in series182 hp, lithium-ion batteries, speed 175 km / h, acceleration from 0 to 100 hours in 9 “, consumption of 0.79 kg x 100 km, autonomy 650 km.

The Mirai has a range of 650 km

A Mirai that it drives like an electric: power button, central lever in Drive. To operate this car emits water vapor going beyond zero emissions.

They might interest you (indeed I recommend them)

👉 Hydrogen cars what they are

👉 News and updates on hydrogen cars

👉 Mobility of the future hydrogen car

👉 Toyota Mirai hydrogen car autonomy record 1,000 km

👉 Audi and Hyundai agreement for hydrogen cars

👉 Hydrogen car Bosch works on fuel cells

👉 Visit EV Driving

👉 What do you think? Take a jump on the FORUM And Google News all the news of the car

COMMENT WITH FACEBOOK