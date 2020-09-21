D.hat would be the solution: With the known range problems of electric cars – isn’t it better to drive with hydrogen and fuel cells instead in the future? The thought has a lot to offer: Hydrogen (H2) is the lightest and most common element in the universe, the gas burns in reaction with the oxygen in the air to form pure water. It can be stored, transported and used for many purposes, so it is made in large quantities. So it makes sense to use it to run cars without emissions.

Lukas Weber Editor in the “Technology and Engine” section.

Anyone who accepts the question in disputes has almost lost. The idea of ​​using H2 as a universal energy carrier is nothing new, Jules Verne had the idea. That was in the 19th century. And the technology required for this has been the industry standard for decades. Nevertheless, the tender plant has not yet flourished, on the contrary, there are serious setbacks for cars. For example, Mercedes-Benz recently discontinued its GLC Fuel Cell project, which had been announced with great noise. And the vehicles, which have been available from various manufacturers for several years, only come in meager numbers. The suspicion is that there must be a horse’s foot.

A hybrid of battery and fuel cell

There are even several, the devil is in the details. First back to the initial question: A vehicle with a fuel cell (FC) drives just as electrically as one with a battery, so it has the same advantages with regard to the drive. Only that it makes its own electricity. In the fuel cell, water is generated at double-digit temperatures in a chemical reaction between hydrogen and the oxygen in the ambient air, releasing electrical energy. These are hybrids, the fuel cell serves as a range extender like an internal combustion engine in other vehicles that feeds the battery, with the advantage that the fuel that is carried along gives the car long ranges and also provides interior heating via the waste heat.





Driving directly with BZ is not possible, it does not react spontaneously to the gas pedal and, for reasons of cost alone, is always weaker than the electric motor. That is why the FC cars have a lithium battery as a buffer, which is not that small. The technology of the battery car requires the expensive fuel cell and all the related H2 supply, including a pressure tank that holds the fuel. So it happens that a fuel cell car in the end costs around twice as much as a comparable one with a combustion engine. That could be one of the reasons they’re selling so tough.

Hydrogen filling stations are few and far between

Second, where there are no cars, there are no gas stations. The few vehicles with fuel cells that get lost on our streets are therefore at home around the rare petrol pumps. After all, the federal government and the EU are trying to remedy this, a network should be created. Perhaps the technology will make the breakthrough in trucks because they can hardly be operated with a battery-only supply, although the cost ratio is just as unfavorable here. Above all, however, a lot is lost on the way from generation to the wheel, and the overall efficiency is searing.