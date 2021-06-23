The Danish Ministry of Industry, Business and Finance has announced that the project Green CCU Hub Aalborg, in which Blue World Technologies plays an important role as a technology partner of fuel cells to hydrogen.

The European IPCEI program is a joint effort across the EU to strengthen the value chain ofhydrogen and carry out the green transition. A large majority of the Danish parliament has decided to finance with 850 million Danish crowns the Danish development of technology Power-to-X as part of the IPCEI program.

European project Green CCU Hub Aalborg

Blue World Technologies participates as a technological partner of fuel cells to the Green CCU Hub Aalborg project, where the company will develop and demonstrate fuel cell technology to enable efficient use ofe-methanol for heavy transport short term and for long term shipping.

The main partners of the project are REintegrate, a producer of e-methanol, European Energy, an energy company with a focus on solar and wind, e Port of Aalborg as responsible for site preparation and storage facilities.

Europe promotes hydrogen fuel cell technology for heavy transport

The goal of the project is an annual production of 75,000 tons of e-methanol, making it one of the largest e-methanol production facilities in Europe, while supporting the development of one of the largest methanol fuel cell test sites in the world.

Polluting CO2 emissions in heavy transport

Globally, the 74.5% of CO2 emissions of the transport sector comes from road vehicles. Therefore, attention is increasing worldwide on new and better technologies to provide a solid alternative to the use of fossil fuels.

Green projects and technologies are being worked on to lower polluted emissions in transport

L’direct electrification and the technology of batteries to some extent may be the answer, but to overcome the serious challenges with autonomy and downtime for charging, especially in the field of heavy loads, other technologies are also needed. This is where the methanol fuel cells.

Hydrogen and methanol trucks, features, advantages

Fuel cells a methanol provide a electric motor with the required autonomy and a power supply with a liquid fuel which provides the same convenience and flexibility as fossil combustion engines. The fuel cell system eliminates emissions of NOx, SOx and particulate matter and the use of e-methanol based on renewable sources provides a net CO2 emission of zero to the benefit of both the climate and the environment.

Fuel cells from Blue World Technologies with methanol

Blue World Technologies’ methanol fuel cell technology provides a high electrical efficiency of approximately 45% and the internal regeneration of the water guarantees a high energy density higher than that of battery electric trucks it’s at hydrogen fuel cells.

An essential factor in bringing methanol fuel cells to a commercial level is the industrialization of technology, e Blue World Technologies is therefore in the process of starting large-scale production in port of Aalborg, in Denmark. The factory is expected to reach an annual production capacity of 50,000 units of fuel cells within the next three years.

Hydrogen and methane in road freight transport

The use of methanol such as liquid hydrogen carrier is gaining momentum globally and the trend is also clear in the Danish IPCEI project presentations, where three out of six projects have some or all of methanol as the final product.

With liquid hydrogen the existing refueling infrastructure can be used

The use of hydrogen produced by renewable energy for the production of e-methanol addresses the significant market barrier for the development of a hydrogen market: infrastructure.

Since methanol is liquid, it can, with only minor updates, use existing infrastructure worldwide that includes storage stations, distribution and supply of large volumes. Hence, it eliminates the major investments required to implement pressurized hydrogen infrastructure.

Methanol truck to reduce CO2 emissions

Since it is possible that conventional combustion engines run on methanol, in the transition phase it is possible to use fuel mixtures with up to 85% methanol for petrol vehicles.

This provides aimmediate reduction of CO2 from the current fleet of vehicles and thus accelerates the green transition while launching even more environmentally friendly and efficient methanol fuel cells.

“We are very proud to participate as a fuel cell technology partner in The Green CCU Hub Aalborg project – explains Mads Friis Jensen, Chief Commercial Officer and co-founder of Blue World Technologies – with the high electrical efficiency, fuel cell technology is the key to enabling the cost-effective use of the e-methanol needed for methanol to be able to compete with conventional fuels.

Mads Friis Jensen, Chief Commercial Officer and co-founder of Blue World Technologies

This project covers the entire value chain from e-methanol production, fuel storage and distribution to efficient use, thus providing extensive proof of concepts to support the launch of methanol as a future transport fuel..

“Over the past two years, the focus has shifted from hydrogen to Power-to-X with methanol as one of the most promising candidates as X. Many of the hydrogen projects we hear about from around the world actually have the methanol as the final product – concludes Mads Friis Jensen – it’s the same pattern we see here in the Danish IPCEI project presentations, where half of the projects focus on methanol “.

