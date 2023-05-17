GreenForce it’s a new one startups that you will contribute to sustainable mobility through the use of new technologies and innovative solutions. The corporate structure, formed by Aldo Longana, Robert Sterza and Economic Solutions, Holdim group.

GreenForce from hydrogen to retrofit kits

GreenForce based in Serralunga di Creain the province of Alessandria, was born with the aim of becoming a point of reference for sustainable mobility in Italy and in Europe.

The Holdim Dimport and Ecomotive Solutions headquarters in Serralunga di Crea

The startup deals with offering a wide range of solutions and products, from kinematic chains to fuel cells (the so-called fuel cell to hydrogen) to conversion of diesel engines to hydrogen or gas bi-fuel.

Hydrogen and gas retrofit kits for trucks, trains, tractors and ships

The sectors to which they are addressed i retrofit kits of GreenForce are different; in addition to road mobility the startup operates in the railway sectors, nautical, agricultural, shipyards and constructions and in industrial applications.

Ecomotive Solutions bi-fuel retrofit kit on a HGV

Its strong point is to create a strong partnerships with vehicle manufacturers and large users, moreover the alliance with various global component manufacturers guarantees the necessary know-how for a cutting-edge technological offer.

GreenForce Ecomotive Solutions

GreenForce is the result of the union of people and companies, with consolidated market experience for many years. In addition to the two founders Aldo Longana And Robert Sterzaboth present on the automotive market scene for several years, the company is made up of Economic Solutionsa division of the Holdim groupwhich has been operating successfully for years in the automotive field.

“For Ecomotive Solutions, joining GreenForce allows us to increase the offer of green solutions to be proposed in the various areas of mobility – he has declared John Deregibus CEO of Ecomotive Solutions – GreenForce enriches the already wide range of solutions and applications that the Holdim Group offers all over the world”.

Giovanni Deregibus Ecomotive Solutions

“GreenForce was born with the aim of contributing to the dissemination of sustainable mobility solutions, promoting the use of new technologies and clean energy sources – he has declared Aldo Longana co-founder of GreenForce.

Ecomotive Solutions retrofit workshop

“Our company wants to be a point of reference for those who want to contribute to the protection of the planet and reduce the environmental impact of transport – he added Robert Sterza the other co-founder.

