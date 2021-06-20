If the action plan prepared by the federal government and sector bodies is followed, the Southeast and Midwest reservoirs — responsible for more than 2/3 of all energy produced in Brazil — should reach 10.3% by November of capacity in November. It would be the lowest monthly level recorded in 20 years.

The information was released by the general director of the ONS (National Electric System Operator), Luiz Carlos Ciocchi, in public hearing in the Chamber of Deputies.

“We can reach 10.3%, which is still a level [de armazenamento] worrisome,” the director general told congressmen this week. Completed: “But we won’t have any power or power problems by the end of November 2021”.

The reservoirs in the two regions, Southeast and Midwest, currently operate at 30.15% of capacity.

In note released on June 4, the ONS stated that the country is going through the worst hydrological crisis since 1930 and that in the last 7 years the hydroelectric reservoirs have received a volume of water below the historical average.

“It is in this context that all efforts are being made, with transparency and information to the population, so that the country can go through the water crisis without problems in energy supply, which, as previously mentioned, is guaranteed this year”, said the organ.

Measures

On June 11, the Ministry of Mines and Energy published, in the Official Gazette of the Union, an ordinance that determines the reduction of the minimum flow in the hydroelectric plants of Jupiá and Porto Primavera, located on the Paraná River, on the border of São Paulo and Mato Grosso South. The measure seeks to avoid possible blackouts due to the drought and the drop in the level of reservoirs. here is the whole (40 KB).

According to the document, the concessionaires that operate the plants must start “immediately” the tests so that from July 1st the flows are effectively reduced.

Also in early June, the ONS (National Electric System Operator) sent a technical note to the Ministry of Mines Energy and ANA, warning that the reservoirs of at least 8 hydroelectric plants in the Southeast and Midwest regions may be practically empty until the late November.

On June 1st, ANA declared a critical water situation in the Paraná River basin, which covers part of the territories of 5 states – Goiás, Minas Gerais, Mato Grosso do Sul, São Paulo and Paraná.

