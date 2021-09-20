The reservoirs of the hydroelectric power plants of the Southeast/Midwest subsystem have already registered the worst monthly average of occupation in September of the entire historical series, started in 2000. The system is operating with only 18.05% of its storage capacity. The forecast is that they reach 15.2% by the end of the month.

Responsible for about 70% of the country’s hydroelectric generation, the reservoirs operated, in September of last year, with 39.6% of their capacity. According to the National System Operator (ONS), even in 2001, when the country faced an energy crisis that led to energy rationing, the month of September ended with 23.4% of capacity.

+ Electricity bill will be reduced for 25 million families with new law

According to an article from R7, within the system, the volumes most affected are from the Ilha Solteira and Três Irmãos plants, which last week reached 0% of storage, but were authorized to maintain the operation with the use of dead volume.

To try to face this moment without energy rationing, the government has authorized the activation of thermoelectric plants, which have a high cost, causing an impact on the electricity bill. Another measure launched is the voluntary reduction program for residential consumers, which began to be in effect since September 1st.

The initiative will reward citizens who reduce consumption by up to 10%, with a bonus of R$50 for every 100 kWh saved. This month, the readjustment of about 6.78% in the average electricity bill was also valid.

