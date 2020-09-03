BY iñigo gurruchaga

Research at the University of Oxford would have shown that the steroid hydrocortisone reduces the risk of death by 20% in seriously ill patients with covid-19. The study by university students specialized in testing the efficacy of drugs against the disease has been based on 403 hospitalized patients in eight countries, who required respiratory or cardiovascular support.

The same research group already endorsed the efficacy of dexamethasone for the treatment of hospitalized patients in June, with another extensive analysis of its effects in a random sample and with a section of participants receiving a placebo. Like hydrocortisone, it belongs to the type of corticosteroids, its availability is very wide and its price can be five euros.

Martin Landray, the Oxford professor who leads the group, says in ‘The Times’: “The moment we take the oxygen cylinder for a patient with Covid, we should possibly also take the prescription for corticosteroids. This type of steroids, which at least in the case of dexamethasone can only be administered to certain patients, reduces the inflammatory process generated by the immune system in response to the virus.

For its part, the Southampton-based pharmaceutical company Synairgen is starting the third phase of testing its drug, SNG001, after announcing very positive results in the second phase research, with more than 200 patients. The company has created an inhaler to boost the protein interferon beta, with a regulatory function of the immune system that is neutralized by infection.

Meanwhile, the promoters of the AZD1222 vaccine, also from the University of Oxford, have recruited 30,000 volunteers in the United States to complete the third phase of their trials, in which 50,000 are already participating. Preliminary data from tests in the UK, Brazil and South Africa will be released soon. They want to extend the investigation to Japan and Russia. And they hope to have a vaccine available before the end of the year.

UK Measures against the coronavirus will weaken the wave of common flu

BY JUAN CARLOS BARRENA

Measures to prevent coronavirus infections will foreseeably weaken the effects of the usual wave of common flu, according to the president of the German College of Physicians, Klaus Reinhardt, who despite everything called for mass vaccination against the latter disease. “Due to the routine to face the coronavirus, by frequent hand washing, the use of masks and the respect of the norm of keeping physical distance from other people, all kinds of infections are reduced,” Reinhardt comments in statements to the newspapers from the Funke group. A flu vaccination can also have positive effects to reduce the risk of contagion with the coronavirus. “All vaccination is a training program for the immune system. Vaccination against the common flu does not lead to a specific immunization against the coronavirus, but it can boost the immune system to the point that an infection with the Sars-Covid-2 virus has a smooth development “, says the head of the German doctors . Reinhardt also demands that all teaching staff, from kindergartens to high schools, get a flu shot. “The wave of flu should not threaten the operation of nurseries and schools,” says the expert.

A coronavirus infection can disrupt natural insulin production and lead to type 1 diabetes, German scientists at the Christian Albrechts University in Kiel boast. Doctors refer to the case of a 19-year-old young man admitted to the emergency room with severe diabetes who five weeks earlier had been infected with the Sars-Covid-2 virus. Type 1 diabetes has its origin in an autoimmune reaction, in which the beta cells of the pancreas are attacked by the immune system that mistakenly considers them a foreign body. “But in this patient there was no such autoimmune reaction,” says Matthias Laudes, one of the authors of a publication on the case in the specialized journal Nature Metabolism. “We start from the assumption that the coronavirus is the one that has attacked and destroyed the beta cells,” says the expert, who highlights that the interruption of insulin production inevitably led to diabetes. German scientists are not the first to warn that the coronavirus can lead to diabetes. In the UK a study was published last June on a similar case. That viral infections can lead to type 1 diabetes has long been a scientific assumption.

Populism is becoming increasingly unpopular in Germany due in part to the coronavirus epidemic, according to the “Populismusbarometer 2020”, a study published by the Scientific Center for Social Studies Berlin (WZB) and the Bertelsmann Foundation. The analysis reveals that only one in five German voters is receptive to populist ideas, while two years ago one in three was. Those responsible for the study warn, however, that given the loss of ground and the reduction of their followers, those who defend these political approaches could become even more radical. The anti-popular turn had its beginning already before the start of the coronavirus pandemic, after populism reached its zenith in Germany in 2018 at the hands of the ultra-nationalist Alternative for Germany (AfD) party, but since then it has only lost followers. “The growing confidence of citizens in the work of the government during the coronavirus crisis has helped to stabilize and slightly reinforce this trend, but it is not the cause of it,” says Robert Vehrkamp, ​​author of the study. The motor of the turnaround is, in his opinion, a government action that increasingly takes into account the interests and issues that concern voters. It also underlines that, after the rise of populism as a consequence of the refugee crisis and in the 2017 elections, the political center has successfully mobilized the population against it. A year before the general elections in Germany, the population is more resistant to these approaches, the analysis indicates. Vehrkamp predicts that the decline of the AfD will especially benefit the conservative parties of the Union, which will regain voters seduced by the populists, and Los Verdes, as a basically anti-populist party.