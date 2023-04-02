A hydrochloric acid leak occurred at the Inskaya station of the West Siberian Railway

A hydrochloric acid leak occurred at the Inskaya station of the West Siberian Railway. This was reported by the West Siberian Transport Prosecutor’s Office in Telegram-channel.

It is specified that the leak was discovered on the morning of Sunday, April 2. She was noticed when checking the technical condition of the freight train cars, following from the Kosyakovka station of the Kuibyshev railway to the Aldan station of the Yakut railway.

The department recalled that hydrochloric acid is a dangerous goods. “Specialized services have taken measures to eliminate the spill, the causes and circumstances of the incident are being established,” the message says. Currently, the Novosibirsk Transport Prosecutor’s Office is checking the implementation of legislation regulating the issues of transporting dangerous goods by rail.

Earlier in the US state of Arizona, a train carrying hazardous substances derailed.