Be careful not to let young children use the hydroalcoholic gel dispensers alone, warn the health authorities, after the reporting of cases of projections in the eyes that have led to eye disorders, since the lifting of confinement linked to the Covid epidemic- 19.

Between May 11 and August 24, 2020, 63 cases of children having received hydroalcoholic gel in the eyes and “having presented eye symptoms, aged on average 4 years, were recorded by the Poison Control Centers”, warn the Ministry of Health and ANSES in a press release, after an inventory of incidents that have occurred in establishments open to the public.

Hydro-alcoholic solutions #SHA – ⚠Distributors of #SHA in public places are often at children’s eye level.

Three-quarters of these accidental projections occurred “in a store or shopping center”, where the distributors made available “are often at eye level with young children” and “can be seen as a game” when they can be operated “using a pedal or automatically”, they explain.

20% were treated in the emergency room, most often with redness, pain or inflammation of the eye or eyelid, while “two cases of corneal damage, reversible after symptomatic treatment, were recorded”. During the same period, ophthalmologists in French hospitals have also reported “more than ten children” supported “for severe eye injuries with difficulty in healing”, at least two of them having “need surgery under general anesthesia”.

Also, ANSES recommends “do not let young children use or play with the dispensers” and “to the attendant, to take the hydroalcoholic solution or gel himself in the palm of his hand and apply it to the child’s hands”.

In case of projection in the eye,“immediately rinse the eye for about fifteen minutes under a stream of water”, indicate the health authorities, specifying that “the delay in rinsing is very damaging and involved in severe lesions”. “After rinsing, if the child has a sharp pain, consult an ophthalmologist or call a poison control center who will guide the management. The hydro-alcoholic solution can have an anesthetic effect, the pain may subside after a few hours even when there is significant eye damage “, they add.