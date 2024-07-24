He climate in Baja California will continue to be marked by high temperatures throughout this Wednesday. According to Conagua, the thermometer will exceed 40 °C and there will be a very hot environment, especially in the northeast of the state.

At dawn, there will be partly cloudy skies and a mild atmosphere, with fog banks on the western coast. In the afternoon, the atmosphere will turn from hot to very hot, with increased cloudiness and isolated showers. Winds will be of variable direction and will reach maximum speeds between 40 and 60 km/h.

Meteored: Weather in Tijuana, Mexicali and other cities in Baja California

This Wednesday, July 24, 2024, Baja California presents varied weather conditions. In Tijuana, The weather will be similar with clear skies and morning cloudiness. Temperatures will range from 18°C ​​to 28°C, with 1:00 p.m. being the warmest time. The wind, also from the west, could reach gusts of 36 km/h in the afternoon.

Mexicali The day will be mostly clear, although it will become cloudy in the afternoon. Temperatures will range between 33°C and 48°C, with the heat peaking at 4:00 p.m. Winds from the southeast will reach gusts of 35 km/h during the night.

In Covecloudy skies will dominate the day. Temperatures will vary between 18°C ​​and 26°C, with the maximum around 3:00 p.m. The wind, moderate from the west, will have gusts of up to 27 km/h in the afternoon.

The Rumorous One There will be clear skies in the morning, with clouds in the afternoon. Temperatures will range between 24°C and 37°C, reaching their maximum at 2:00 p.m. Strong southwest winds may reach gusts of 57 km/h in the afternoon.

In RosaritoThe day will start off clear with clouds in the early morning. Temperatures will range between 18°C ​​and 22°C, with the warmest point being 4:00 pm. The northwest wind will reach gusts of 25 km/h in the afternoon.

Saint Quentin There will be intervals of clouds and clear skies. Temperatures will vary between 18°C ​​and 27°C, with northwesterly winds reaching gusts of up to 42 km/h.

San Felipe You will enjoy clear skies with temperatures between 31°C and 37°C. South-easterly winds will have gusts of up to 39 km/h.

It is worth mentioning that in San Diego, California, There will be clear skies with clouds in the early morning. Temperatures will range between 19°C and 25°C, reaching their maximum at 3:00 p.m. Winds will be moderate from the west, with gusts of up to 33 km/h in the afternoon.