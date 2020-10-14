Highlights: Youth calls for help from friend in phone call

1.44-minute call, youth shown helpless in front of flood

The process of rain continues in Hyderabad for the past several days

Hyderabad

In Hyderabad, many people have lost their lives due to heavy rains and floods, meanwhile a very emotional phone call has come out of a young man trapped in the Hyderabad floods, in which he is pleading with his friend for help. Due to the flood, his car got stuck and got stuck in a tree. The car is completely flooded. Meanwhile, he is calling his friend and requesting to send someone. This remains his last call. His car swayed until someone got help. The man was found dead on Thursday.

Actually, the person has been identified as Venkatesh Gaur. In the last call he can be heard pleading with his friend for help. He was saying, ‘My car is stuck in high speed. His car is stuck on a tree. The tires of the car are washed away and the inside of the car is flooded.

No idea worked

Fearful from the other side, his friend is advising him to climb a wall or grab a tree, but Gaur does not answer. He says, ‘Yes, I can see the compound but if I get out of the car, I will be swept away in a strong current.

Wanted for help till last time

A tree that was stopping the car has also been broken. Now the car is also drifting away. At this, his friend gives him courage, ‘Have courage. Nothing will happen to you. ‘ But his friend’s car blew in front of his eyes. Gaud’s last call is 1.44 minutes, until the end of which he kept pleading to save his life.

Floods in many areas of Hyderabad

In Hyderabad, 31 people have died due to heavy rains and floods, while 50 people have died in entire Telangana. Last week, torrential rains in Telangana have disrupted life and caused widespread loss of life and property. Due to continuous rains for the past several days, Hyderabad and many areas of rural areas have been flooded.

