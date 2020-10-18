The Kolkata Knight Riders team will take on Sunrisers Hyderabad in the 35th match of IPL-13 at the Sheikh Zayed Stadium in Abu Dhabi on Sunday. In this match, everyone’s eyes will be on the captaincy of Eoin Morgan.After getting the captaincy on the day, Morgan captained the team in the evening against the Mumbai Indians, but perhaps they had less time. Now they have a reasonable time to make a team strategy according to their own. Against Hyderabad (SRH) running out of the way, the team will not have much headache for Morgan. They just have to find the right combination.

In the last match, he made some changes which were not effective. For example, playing Chris Green and getting his first over. This decision went against him. How Morgan uses the team’s players against Hyderabad (SRH) remains to be seen. Their worry will be batting. There is no change in the players here, but their mindset can be changed and if Morgan (Morgan) is successful in doing this, then a new form of the team can be seen.

Rahul Tripathi, Shubman Gill, Dinesh Karthik, all need a different style. As well as how he handles Morgan, Andre Russell, it remains to be seen. Russell has not gone this season at all.

In bowling, Pat Cummins, the famous Krishna Prasadh Krishna, Shivam Mavi, Kamlesh Nagarkoti are also doing well. One thing Morgan and the team have to look at here is Chineman Kuldeep Yadav. Kuldeep has been out of the team for a long time. Morgan brings Kuldeep back to the team and how they use it remains to be seen.

It is also difficult for Hyderabad (SRH). Because batting is also his problem. Now he does not have much left, he should win every match and it will be a thing to see how the captain David Warner, who won the title in 2016, motivates the team from here. For the team to do well, it is important to have captain Warner, Jonny Bairstow, Manish Pandey and Kane Williamson.

Bowling has been good for the team and in the second half, Hyderabad bowling may become more dangerous. Now the spinners can be seen to dominate. In such a situation, Rashid Khan can be a problem for the rest of the team. Mohammad Nabi can also be given a chance by the team and Abhishek Sharma has two young spinners in the form of Abdul Samad.