In an attempt to compete in the international economic sector of drug manufacturing, India is home to one of the most important global pharmaceutical industrial megacities in the state of Telangana. The progress and development of the industry dumps multiple wastes into bodies of water that end up flowing into the Musi River, silently building a potential world-class emergency: superbugs, highly resistant to antibiotics. Affectations that the region is already experiencing.

Hyderabad is today the most important city in India in the pharmaceutical industry, producing almost a third of global generic drugs and vaccines, for which new facilities are built every year. None contemplates alternative means to dispose of antibiotics that do not consist of dumping into bodies of water tributaries of the Musi River. Hyderabad is also highly attractive to large industries for having incentives such as cheap labor, tax incentives and a lax environmental policy.

The Musi River, which once gestated life and abundance in the womb of the earth, now carries with it death, poison and disease. In nearby towns like Edulabad, which has the highest concentrations of toxic (antibiotic) residues, the population already has severe medical complications such as lung infections, vision problems, deafness and cognitive complications.

A large proportion of minors residing in the vicinity of the pharmaceutical megalopolis also have very high resistance to antibiotics, since antibiotics and other residual chemicals are dumped into bodies of water that record the presence of organic matter and human feces.

In a world desperately seeking relevant medical breakthroughs, the Government of India is working on a mega-project designed to meet much of the global drug manufacturing requirement: Pharma City, to be located south of Hyderabad, which threatens hundreds of artisanal farm plots. and virgin forests in the last uncontaminated area of ​​Telangana.

The project has generated strong resistance among those who claim their right to be recognized and heard, half a million people threatened in their lives, property and dignity.



