Hyderabad: The couple took a 90-day road trip with their twin daughters in which they covered 15 states. A person named Gangadhar told that he was in a corporate sector for the last 17 years but now in 2018 he left the job and became a full-time traveler. They say that they understand North-East India and Bhutan very well. Last year, he visited North East India in 7 months. He spent four months with the family, while 3 months alone.

He told that he and his wife used to be very fond of traveling many years ago. Even after having two twin daughters, we never stopped walking. And we used to roam around with the children. We never wanted to let the children become reasons that we stopped wandering. The daughters were 6 months old when we went to hang out with them for the first time. And slowly it continued like this.

They told that understanding them to get out and see new places, the daughters got to learn what they would never get in a school. We were actually on road-schooling. Children learned a lot during this time. If anyone understands that education and information can be obtained only within four walls, then he is living in a great misunderstanding. Because it is not so.

Our children understood the weather, understood the environment, understood the behavior of people, understood the modalities, understood the languages ​​as well as human beings.

