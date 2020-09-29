The 11th match of IPL 2020 is being played today between Hyderabad Sunrisers and Delhi Capitals. In this match, Hyderabad has included 18-year-old young batsman Abdul Samad in the team. Explosive batsman Samad is part of the Jammu and Kashmir Ranji cricket team. In the IPL auction, he was bought by Hyderabad at a base price of 20 lakh rupees. This time, the only player from Jammu and Kashmir in the IPL was Abdul Samad.

Samad, who appeared in first class cricket in the year 2019, is known for batting explosively. Right-handed batsman Samad has scored 592 runs in 10 first class matches at a strike rate of 112. He has scored two centuries and three half-centuries in the first class. His strike rate in List A matches is 125. He has added 237 runs in 8 matches thanks to three half-centuries. At the same time, this young player has added 240 runs in 11 T-10 matches with a strike rate of 137. Apart from batting, Abdul Samad bowls part time leg spin.