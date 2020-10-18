Patient in stretcher, DRF team rescues
More than 2 feet of water on roads
Drizzle started in Hyderabad on Saturday afternoon and turned into strong rain by evening. Last night, several areas of the city were flooded as the dam of the Balapur lake broke down. More than 150 mm of rain was recorded on Saturday evening, 190 mm of rain was recorded on Tuesday. Videos shared on social media saw more than 2 feet of water on the roads.
Video-Hyderabad: Heavy rains flooded roads, scary scenes, unhappy conditions
6 year old child dies due to wall collapse
Due to the rains, a force died on Saturday. He was returning home from work, having died due to lightning in Old Malakpet. He accidentally touched an electric pole. At the same time, a 6-year-old child died due to wall collapse in Turkapet area.
Rescue of stranded people
Cyberabad Police Commissioner reviewed
Cyberabad CP Sajjanar visited the flood affected areas of Hyderabad. They reviewed the situation in Rajendra Nagar, Gagan Pahar village Talab, Old Kurnool Road and Ali Nagar area.
Loss of property worth crores
The Meteorological Department has issued an alert for heavy rains with thunderstorms. At least 50 people have died due to rain and floods, while property worth thousands of crores has been damaged. According to an estimate, a total of Rs 9,000 crore worth of property was damaged due to rain since Tuesday. Traffic arrangements have collapsed in many areas.
Ration Kit for flood affected families
Help is being provided by the government to the people suffering from the rains. Telangana Minister KT Rama Rao said that the flood affected families are being identified, they are being provided ration kits by the government.
