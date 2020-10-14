CM issued high alert, relief work continues An alert has been issued by the CM in view of heavy rains in parts of Telangana. Giving information, State Chief Secretary Somesh Kumar said, ‘Alert has been issued to the administration of all the districts. In many areas of Hyderabad, rainfall up to 20 cm has been recorded in the last 24 hours.

8 deaths including newborn in two families While eight people from two families died in Hyderabad, they also included a newborn child. Apart from this, a man died in Malapur by sticking in the current which landed due to rain. One thousand families have been shifted to relief camps.

Hyderabad Rains: Screams emanating from homes, water entered in hospitals … rain in Hyderabad

Destruction occurred in many districts Andhra Pradesh is expected to receive more heavy rains in the next 24 hours, with the southern state receiving a high alert. Several incidents have also taken place in Visakhapatnam, East Godavari and Krishna districts. Five people died due to wall collapse and drowning. More than 100 places in the state, mainly East Godavari, West Godavari, Srikakulam, Vizianagaram, Visakhapatnam and Krishna districts, received rain from -11.5 cm to 24 cm.

Vote used to drive people out of their homes The horrors of flood-like situation in Hyderabad can be gauged from the fact that boats were used to evacuate people trapped in many areas. The state’s Disaster Relief Force and Fire Service Team carried out a rescue operation in Toli Chowki area and evacuated the people.

High alert issued in Kerala The Meteorological Department has issued an alert for heavy rains in Kerala in the next 24 hours. Yellow alert has been issued for Wednesday in districts other than Thiruvananthapuram, Kollam and Pathanamthitta. A senior official of the State Disaster Management Authority said that Kerala has been raining heavily for the last few days. Rain and strong winds caused minor damage to several houses in central Kerala and uprooted trees in some places.

The rains in Telangana and Andhra Pradesh have caused massive havoc. So far at least 15 people have died in both states on Tuesday. The biggest outcry is in Hyderabad. The cause of this destruction is being attributed to the pressure rising in the Bay of Bengal. According to experts, there has been no such rain in Telangana for the past 30 years. In Hyderabad, eight people died on the spot due to the boulder falling on the houses in the early hours. The condition of three is critical. He is admitted to the hospital for treatment. High rain alert has also been issued in Kerala.