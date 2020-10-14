Highlights: Terrible conditions due to heavy rains in Hyderabad

Roads were submerged, water entered houses, crops destroyed

Rescue operations continue in a car filled with water on the road

Hyderabad

In many places including Hyderabad, the capital of Telangana, there has been a terrible situation due to continuous rain. Roads in Hyderabad are flooded with water. Somewhere there was water in the hospital and somewhere the car was seen flowing on the road. Flooding of crops resulted in loss of crops. Rescue and relief operations are continuing.

An alert has been issued by the CM in view of heavy rains in parts of Telangana. Giving information, State Chief Secretary Somesh Kumar said, ‘Alert has been issued to the administration of all the districts. In many areas of Hyderabad, rainfall up to 20 cm has been recorded in the last 24 hours.

People were fired after sitting in a boat

The horrors of flood-like situation in Hyderabad can be gauged from the fact that boats were used to evacuate people trapped in many areas. The state’s Disaster Relief Force and Fire Service Team carried out a rescue operation in Toli Chowki area and evacuated the people.

Car swept away on the road

Many parts of Hyderabad were flooded to the waist. This water of continuous rain entered the houses. A car was swept away in the Dammaiiguda area. There was shouting in the people. The same situation was also in Vanasthalipuram, Attapur Main Road and Musheerabad area.

In rural areas, standing crops were destroyed due to watering the fields. At many places, water was flooded in homes and hospitals. Government machinery has been put on alert to deal with flood-like situation. At the same time, people are being appealed for safety and vigilance.