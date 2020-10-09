A student of engineering died in a tragic accident during go-karting in the Telangana capital. The student’s hair was stuck in the wheel of the car. After which he suffered a serious head injury and lost his life. The girl’s family has filed a lawsuit against the go-karting organizer for negligence of safety. Police has given this information on Thursday.According to the information, the young woman, who was studying in BTech final year, came to the Gurram Gada go-karting venue with the family on Wednesday. Here she was enjoying go-karting when suddenly her helmet took off and her hair got stuck in the wheels of the go-kart. The woman suffered a severe head injury and was admitted to the hospital. He died in the hospital on Thursday.

Family filed a case

After the accident, the girl’s family has lodged a complaint against the go-karting organizer at the police station. In her complaint, the family has alleged that the Organizer had not taken care of adequate safety precession and due to this her daughter died. A case has been registered at Meerpet Police Station of Rachakonda Police Commissionerate. Inspector Mahender Reddy said that they have started investigation in the case.