3 accused including Chinese woman were killed

The third Chinese arrested in the case so far

Hyderabad

In Hyderabad and other areas of Telangana, action is on to provide instant loan to companies through mobile apps. Telangana Police has busted a Pune-based callcenter in this connection. Three people, including a Chinese woman, have been arrested in this case. The arrest of a third Chinese citizen in this case.

Those arrested include Parashurama Lahu Takwe, his wife and Chinese citizen Liang Tiantian, call center HR manager SK Aaqib. Giving information, an officer of the investigation team said, ‘We have seized 101 laptops, 106 mobile phones, many documents. Along with this, one crore 42 lakh rupees have also been seized from his bank account.

The number of Chinese citizens has increased to three with the arrest of Liang in fraud involving digital lending. On 25 December, Cyberabad police arrested Yi Bai alias Dennis, a resident of Shanghai. He was accused of illegally running 11 instant loan apps. He used to give loans at a much higher rate. Similarly, in October, a Chinese citizen was arrested.

Telangana police said the three were arrested on the complaint of a Hyderabad-based man, according to which the online loan app company was harassing him to force him to repay the loan amount at a higher interest rate. He said that in this case, four people including a Chinese woman have been arrested till Friday.

Significantly, the police started this action in the last one month after the incident of three people, including an engineer, who allegedly got fed up with the harassment of such app based companies. Police Commissioner Mahesh Ek Bhagwat said that 650 employees are currently working in the callcenter, who were entrusted with the responsibility of pressuring the people taking loans, their relatives and friends from their personal mobile phones to repay the loan with interest. .

