Due to heavy rains in Hyderabad, public life is completely unhappy. Due to the heavy rains on Saturday night, the dam of the lush Balapur lake also broke. Because of which water has been filled in many areas. Please tell that at this time, areas like Hafiz Baba Nagar, Phulbagh, Umar Colony, Indira Nagar, Shivaji Nagar and Rajiv Nagar in Hyderabad are completely submerged. In many residential areas, flood situation has been created.

NDRF reached for help Team

The flow of water is so fast that many vehicles are seen flowing. Things are bad even before the rains in Hyderabad last week. At the same time, a new problem has come in the city due to the breaking of the lake. Meanwhile, the team of NDRF has also reached out to help the people. The DG NDRF told ABP News on phone that they themselves are monitoring the situation there from the control room.

Heavy rain in many areas

According to official data, from 8.30 am to 10 pm on Saturday, Singapore township of Medchal Malkajgiri district received 157.3 mm of rain and 153 mm in Bandlaguda near Uppal in the city. Several other areas of the city also received heavy rainfall. Disaster Response Force (DRF) personnel of the Greater Hyderabad Municipal Corporation (GHMC) are continuously doing rescue operations in floods and floods, according to a tweet by Vishwajit Kamapathy, Director of Monitoring and Disaster Management, GHMC. Huh. The Meteorological Department has also predicted light to moderate rain with thunder in some parts of the city on Sunday.

BJP leader appealed to people to stay in homes

Seeing the situation at the same time, Union Minister of State for Home Affairs, Kishan Reddy has appealed that, “All the citizens of Hyderabad are requested to stay indoors and not go out, as heavy rains lashed many parts of the city from this evening. is. The situation is being closely monitored.

People in panic due to the rapid flow of water

Please tell that after the second rains in Hyderabad on Saturday, the Balapur Lake was washed away, as a result of which its dam broke and water started moving towards the residential areas. Seeing the rapid flow of water, people are in panic and leaving their homes and reaching for safe places. At the same time, the police and NDRF teams are engaged in rescue work on the spot. Officers are also on high alert.

