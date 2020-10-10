Highlights: Accused of publicly assaulting a daughter-in-law in Hyderabad with her mother-in-law

An FIR has been registered in this case, CCTV footage of the incident has also surfaced

It is seen in the video that the daughter-in-law drags her mother-in-law out of the house

Hyderabad

An FIR has been lodged in Humanyu Nagar in Hyderabad for publicly assaulting a daughter-in-law with her mother-in-law. CCTV footage of the incident has also surfaced. The video shows the daughter-in-law dragging her 55-year-old mother-in-law out of the house, slapping her and brutally beating her.

As soon as the CCTV footage went viral, the police registered an FIR against the daughter-in-law and her mother under Section 323 of the IPC. It is being told that the mother-in-law had stopped supplying electricity and water to the daughter-in-law’s floor, which led to the fight. Police say that there is often a fight between the two.

Daughter-in-law’s argument

The accused daughter-in-law says that she is not allowed to meet her husband nor talk to him. The woman’s husband lives in Saudi Arabia. Both had a telephonic marriage in June 2018. The husband lives in Saudi Arabia. This is her third marriage. After the dispute, the police reached home and got the house properly divided so that they would not have to face each other on the next day.